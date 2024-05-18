PM Modi won't debate with me as he can't answer questions on Adani links, says Rahul





New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that Narendra Modi refused to have a debate with him as the Prime Minister could not answer questions about his “links” with a few privileged businessmen and the way in which he had “abused” electoral obligations. Addressing a public meeting organized by the Congress in Delhi, he urged his party and Aam Aadmi Party workers to work together and ensure their alliance's victory in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. “It is interesting that I am voting for AAP and Arvind Kejriwal is voting for Congress in these elections,” he said. Gandhi said everyone's first objective should be to save the Constitution from those “determined to destroy it”. Attacking the Prime Minister, the Congress leader said, “PM Modi is giving non-stop interviews to his favorite journalists but he will not have a debate with me because he knows he cannot respond to my questions”. “PM Modi is talking about Congress receiving huge amounts from Adani-Ambani, but he does not dare to investigate,” he said. “I am ready to debate with PM Modi whenever and wherever he wants, but I am sure he will not come. The first question I would ask PM Modi is what is his relationship with Adani, then I want ask him about electoral links,” the former Congress leader said. Gandhi said the debate will end after these two questions only, but he also wants to ask the Prime Minister why he asked the public to bang plates and flash mobile phones when people were suffering from the Covid pandemic. “He will not participate in a debate with me but he only speaks at his meetings about the issues that I raise.” When I explained why he was not talking about Adani-Ambani, he spoke about it immediately,” he said. Gandhi also denounced the media, saying that they were “the friends of 2 or 3 industrialists”, because they broadcast the weddings of Ambani, Bollywood stars and Narendra Modi on their channels 24 hours a day. “However, journalists and cameramen working for these media outlets will vote only for Congress,” he said. In his speech, the senior Congress leader also spoke about his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. “They had me interrogated by ED for 55 hours until they got tired… They stole my house, I told them I don't want your house because the whole country is my house “, did he declare. On those joining the BJP, Gandhi said he was fine with it. “We don't want 'darpok' (cowardly) leaders, we want 'Babbar Sher'. We don't want those who fear CBI-ED action. Talking about the plans of the Congress and the Indian bloc if they manage to form a government, Gandhi said: “We will throw the Agniveer scheme in the dustbin, simplify GST and help small entrepreneurs rather than big industrialists.” » He alleged that Prime Minister Modi did nothing for small entrepreneurs but gave Rs 16 lakh crore to industrialists like Adani and Ambani. “I urge Congress workers to vote for Congress candidates in three seats in Delhi and AAP candidates in four seats. Similarly, I urge AAP workers to vote for their party leaders in four seats and for Congress candidates in three constituencies,” he said. As part of a seat-sharing arrangement between the two components of the Indian National Alliance for Inclusive Development (INDIA), the Congress has fielded candidates for three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi for the Lok elections Sabha, while the AAP is contesting for the other four. Published May 18, 2024, 4:50 p.m. EAST

