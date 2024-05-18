PTI calls for rehearing of Tyrienne case to try to keep Imran in prison





LAHORE:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed serious concerns over the reopening of the Tyrian trial against incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, terming it an unfair attempt to keep him in jail.

This reaction follows the decision to reexamine the case after a year, although two of the three judges on the original panel ruled against continuing the case.

A party spokesperson, in a strongly worded statement Saturday, criticized the move, calling it a desperate and baseless effort by Khan's opponents, who have already suffered setbacks in other legal battles, including in the Toshakhana, Cypher and Al-Qadir Trust cases. .

He accused Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq of bias, saying Farooq's decision to constitute a new bench to hear the Tyrian case, despite an existing bench verdict of three members, demonstrates bias against Khan.

Also read: One year later, the IHC takes over the Tyrian case

Highlighting other concerns, the PTI representative noted a letter from six IHC judges alleging interference and pressure from state institutions in the Tyrienne case. He argued that such revelations remove any legal or moral justification for pursuing the case.

The spokesperson denounced the ongoing filing of what he called bogus cases, including the Tyrian and Iddat cases, against Khan, suggesting that these actions reveal the moral degradation of those seeking revenge against the PTI leader .

He pointed out that, as in most of the nearly 200 cases against Khan, the plaintiff in Tyrian's case remains unidentified but appears to have support from state lawyers.

Condemning the formation of a new tribunal for a matter already deemed impractical, the PTI spokesperson termed the decision illegal and unacceptable. He demanded the immediate dismissal of the Tyrienne case, insisting that it be dropped in accordance with legal standards.

PTI demands protection of Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has expressed serious concerns over the recent mob violence targeting international students, including Pakistanis, in Bishkek. He called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to urgently ensure the safety and security of Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan and facilitate their safe return to their country.

Lawyer Gohar reported that Pakistani students contacted him, describing the precarious security situation in Kyrgyzstan. He noted that a significant number of Pakistani students, particularly those from Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), study at various universities in Kyrgyzstan, with a notable concentration at Almaty University in Bishkek .

Considering the seriousness of the situation, the PTI Chairman urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to immediately coordinate with the Pakistan Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan to implement measures to ensure the safety of the students and facilitate their unharmed return to Pakistan .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2467203/pti-calls-rehearing-of-tyrian-case-attempt-to-keep-imran-in-jail The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos