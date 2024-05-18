



Imran Khan's condition is so bad in Pakistani jail that you will be shocked.

Imran Khan Vial Video: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricket captain Imran Khan is loved by women all over the world for his good looks, but in the viral video, he is seen in a very bad condition.

Imran Khan Viral Video: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is in jail in a corruption case. Today, one of his videos has gone viral on social media, in which he is seen in very bad shape with white hair, no makeup or hair dye. Imran, who was famous among women around the world for his good looks ever since he started playing international cricket, is not even recognizable in this state. This video clip is played via his video link during his appearance before the Supreme Court of Pakistan. However, Imran Khan appeared before the Pakistani Supreme Court on Thursday in a case related to changes in anti-corruption laws and this video was uploaded on social media on Wednesday. Despite this, after the release of this video, panic reigned throughout Pakistan. people are shocked and disturbed and are demanding the truth about this video. On the other hand, the Supreme Court was also outraged over the leak of Imran Khan's video and ordered an investigation. Let us tell you that DNA does not confirm the authenticity of this video which has gone viral on social media.

The viral video is said to be from the moment of the online hearing at the Supreme Court. In it, Tehreek-e-Insaf Pakistan (PTI) founder Imran Khan is seen sitting on a chair. Two other people are also sitting on either side of him. Imran Khan's hair is completely white and instead of his familiar hairstyle, his hair is short. Even his face is unrecognizable. He looks much older than his usual appearance. Only after very careful examination can one recognize that the person sitting on the chair is Imran Khan. This is the reason why after watching the video, many people wondered if it was really Imran Khan?

This video of Imran Khan is going viral. As of Friday afternoon, more than 9.45 million people have seen it, while more than 1,600 people have reposted it. More than 9.9 thousand people liked it. people are surprised to see this. One user dismissed it as a fake AI-generated video, while another wrote: “Do you expect a 71 year old to look like a model like Calvin Klein?” The third user asked the question: “Is this really Imran Khan?”

The Supreme Court opened an investigation

Pakistan's Supreme Court is angry over the leak of Imran Khan's video while he was in jail. In a report in News International, citing sources, it was reported that the Supreme Court had expressed objection to the matter and ordered an investigation. After this, the prison administration opened an investigation. Imran Khan appeared before the Supreme Court online on Thursday. This appearance came after Imran challenged in court the changes made to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws by the Shehbaz Sharif government. Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa had ordered to present Imran Khan as a petitioner to present his case. However, in the leaked video of this hearing, Imran Khan is seen with black hair. This hearing was not broadcast live, although it is tradition that hearings in high-profile Supreme Court cases have been broadcast live on national television.

