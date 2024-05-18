PM Modi to NDTV on 2024 polls





PM Modi in exclusive conversation with NDTV New Delhi: “Our weight is very heavy (The scales are tilting in our favor),” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told NDTV in an exclusive interview, projecting confidence in securing a third consecutive term for his party, the BJP, in the Lok Sabha elections. Four rounds have passed in the six-week marathon general election, the second longest since the 1951-52 general election. There are still three rounds left. Votes will be counted on June 4. “Such a big country. Aap jisko (vote) You give, do you know, do you know his name, do you know his experience. So this is what the people of the country saw. Which party will say its name or will it not say which party it is? (It's such a big country. Do you know who you want to give your vote to? Their name, their experience? The nation sees everything. Whether the party nominates the person or not, the voters evaluate it),” said Prime Minister Modi in an interview with NDTV Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia. “And our sword is very heavy, I don't need to say much about it. Our palda is big, everyone knows it (The scales are heavily tilted in our favor. I have nothing to say about that. We have the upper hand. And everyone knows it),” the 73-year-old Prime Minister told the channel. The Congress, weakened by electoral defeats and a series of defections, is part of the Indian opposition bloc which faces the BJP. The Prime Minister, who has instructed his ministers to develop an action plan for the first 100 days of his new government, told NDTV the path to success – with emphasis on scope, scale, speed and skills. “The scope must be very large, it must not be divided into several parts, and the second thing is the scale, which must also be large. The speed must be in sync with these two. So the scope, l “scale and speed, and then there should be a skill If we can bring these four things together, I believe we will achieve a lot,” said the Prime Minister, candidate from Varanasi. The BJP swept the politically prized state of Uttar Pradesh, which sends the highest number of MPs (80) to the Lok Sabha, in 2014 and 2019, winning 71 and 62 seats respectively. The Congress, the main opposition party, is contesting 17 seats in the state. It is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav, which is contesting 63 seats. Rahul Gandhi, 53, is running from the family stronghold of Raebareli, a seat represented five times by his mother Sonia Gandhi. Akhilesh Yadav has also taken the plunge and is contesting from Kannauj. Tune in on Sunday at 8 p.m. to watch the interview, which will be broadcast on the NDTV network.

