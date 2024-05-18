BJP to achieve hat-trick victory in its seven seats India TV





Image Source: PTI Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi during a rally for the Lok Sabha elections, at Kartar Nagar in New Delhi. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed members of opposition bloc INDIA, saying they had come in the name of eliminating corruption but are now in jail over scams worth million rupees. Addressing an election rally in Delhi, the Prime Minister said the 2024 elections are aimed at making India one of the top three economies in the world. The Prime Minister said that the BJP will achieve a hat-trick victory by winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Speaking at an election rally in northeast Delhi which will vote in the sixth phase on May 25, PM Modi said, “Amid the ongoing development works here, the INDIA bloc is busy to destroy Delhi… They leave no opportunity to plunder the people of Delhi. These people had come in the name of eliminating corruption, but today they are in jail because of scams worth millions of rupees… Four generations of Congress have ruled in Delhi, but today the State of the party is such that they I can't even compete for 4 seats here. » During his public address in the North East Delhi constituency, Prime Minister Modi recently met Pakistani refugees who were recently granted Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Further speaking at the rally, PM Modi said, “I don't have an heir but 140 million people of this country are my heirs…(I have no heir. 140 crore deshwasi, where are my only heirs)” “This is the time when Bharat takes a big step towards development. The 2024 elections aim to make India one of the top three economies in the world. These elections also aim to protect the country's economy powers who want to bankrupt the country with their policies. It is also about protecting the poor and the middle class from those who want to take away their wealth….” Earlier in the day, addressing an election rally in Haryana's Ambala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said our enemies now think 100 times before doing anything when there is a 'dhaakad' government » (loud) in the Center. ALSO READ |Indian bloc to win over 273 seats in Lok Sabha elections, says Mallikarjun Kharge | Exclusive

