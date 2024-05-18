Trump falsely claims he won Minnesota in 2016 and 2020





Former President Donald J. Trump, speaking Friday night in Minnesota, which he pledged to boycott if he lost in 2020, falsely claimed that he had won the state twice, adding that this was in play for him in 2024.

I thought we won it in 2016, Mr. Trump said at a fundraiser for the state Republican Party in St. Paul, Minnesota. I know we won it in 2020.

The last time a Republican presidential candidate won Minnesota was in 1972, when Richard M. Nixon won the state.

Nonetheless, Mr. Trump, the presumptive Republican Party nominee seeking to avenge his loss to Joseph R. Biden Jr. four years ago, said his campaign was adding the state to its official expansion of its electoral map.

Mr. Trump's nearly 90-minute appearance at the party's annual Lincoln Reagan dinner was another deviation from the usual campaign battlegrounds, on a day off from his criminal trial in New York. Last Saturday, Mr. Trump held a rally in New Jersey, a state he lost by double digits in 2016 and 2020. Earlier Friday, his campaign announced it would hold an event in the Bronx from deep blue next week.

Mr. Trump used his speech in St. Paul to build on a narrative that he stood for law and order, suggesting he played a critical role in quelling riots in the state after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers in 2020. .

I saved your city, Mr. Trump said, adding: “If you didn’t have me as president, you wouldn’t have Minneapolis today.”

Mr. Trump began his day at the high school graduation of his youngest son, Barron, in Florida, where the judge presiding over his trial in New York had given him the day off to attend court . This did not stop him from launching new attacks against Judge Juan M. Merchan, whom he falsely accused of having refused his request for an excuse.

You know, for a while the judge said, “You can't go to your son's graduation,” Mr. Trump said.

Earlier on Friday, Minnesota Democratic Governor Tim Walz attacked Mr. Trump for his false statements to a local television station that he had won the state in 2020. Mr. Walz, in an online broadcast, said called Mr. Trump’s lies an affront to the state. democracy.

He lost by more than seven points, Mr. Walz said. And for him to tout that he thinks he has a chance, I remind people that Joe Biden came closer in Texas than Donald Trump came in Minnesota.

On Saturday, Mr. Trump will again headline the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Dallas, the ninth time the former president, who has pledged to lift gun restrictions, has s address to the group.

Mr. Trump last spoke at the 2022 NRA convention in Houston, even as other politicians and musical artists were absent following the massacre of 19 children and two adults at an elementary school a few days earlier in Uvalde, Texas. .

Jazmine Ulloa contributed reporting.

