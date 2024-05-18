Dozens of Chinese state regulators, bankers and financial bosses implicated in corruption as crackdown intensifies in new year

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, China's top anti-graft agency, said in a statement on its website on Thursday that Lou was under investigation for serious violations of party discipline and the law, a colloquial euphemism for corruption. Lou was in charge of handling bad debts at the bank until his retirement in 2017.

According to the Post's tally, 17 of those arrested in the past five months were senior executives of state-owned banks or their regional branches. Among them, four were retired officials of the China Development Bank: former vice president Li Jiping, former directors of Shandong and Jilin provincial branches Yu Zeshui and Zhang Chi, and former vice president -Qinghai Branch President Wang Zhun.

As one of three policy lenders in the country, CDB is responsible for financing large-scale government development projects. He has been embroiled in several corruption scandals in recent decades. In one of the most high-profile cases, former President Hu Huaibang was sentenced to life in prison in 2021 for accepting 85.5 million yuan ($11.8 million) in bribes.

In the latest crackdown, 11 senior executives from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank and the Bank of China were investigated. Along with the Agricultural Bank, these lenders constitute the big four, at the heart of the Chinese banking sector.

Public insurers are also under scrutiny. Liu Anlin, former chairman of China Life Insurance Group; Sun Jian, former deputy general manager of the Guangxi provincial branch of the Peoples Insurance Company of China; and Du Jintao, former general manager of the Shenzhen branch of China Taiping Life Insurance, are also under investigation.

Xie Maosong, a senior researcher at the National Institute of Strategic Studies at Tsinghua University, said those with the authority to approve large sums of commercial loans have always been prime targets for corruption because the profits of these bribes could be high. [up to] a hundred times more.

We can see from CCDI's past cases that companies, especially real estate developers, bribed bankers to obtain loans to finance their projects, Xie said.

When projects go wrong, loans become bad debts that must be absorbed by banks.

But bank loans are actually people's hard-earned savings, so losses due to financial corruption are actually like theft from the public.

Cases involving regulators represent only about 10 percent of CCDI's financial sector investigations, but their impact can be significant. Analysts said some of those regulators were well-known public figures and their downfall had shaken the industry.

An example is the fall of Ren Chunsheng , who led the preparatory work for the creation of the Complaint Mediation Center of the new National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA). A May 7 CCDI notice said Ren was arrested for serious violations of party discipline and the law.

Ren, 55, became a leading figure in China's insurance industry after working for decades at the former China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, which was replaced by the NFRA last May. He was appointed chairman of China Insurance Investment Co Ltd in 2019, and later chaired the Shanghai Insurance Exchange.

And just two weeks before Ren's arrest, the CCDI announced that Yao Qian, director of the technology supervision department at the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), had also been arrested for a corruption investigation.

Yao's downfall was a bombshell for China's digital and cryptocurrency world, as he was once hailed as the crypto man at the country's central bank.

This nickname was due to his tenure as the first director of the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), which studied the development of the digital yuan, despite China banning the cryptocurrency outside the public sector.

Yao Qian earned the nickname crypto man for his role in the development of the digital yuan. Photo: Handout

A Beijing-based official who knew Yao said his detention followed the trial of his former boss, former People's Bank of China deputy governor Fan Yifei, who was accused of having taken more than 386 million yuan in bribes.

The digital yuan was one of the PBOC's fan wallets, and Yao was its main aide on cryptocurrency technology and public sector research.

Fan, 60, is the most senior central bank official to have been tried. He has admitted all charges and is now awaiting sentencing.

Yao was arrested on April 24, exactly a week after the central government inspection group came to the CSRC for its annual disciplinary inspections, the Beijing official said.

President Xi ordered last year CCDI to focus its efforts on the financial sector, warning of significant problems such as repeated financial unrest and corruption, as well as weak financial supervision and governance capacity.

China needs to comprehensively strengthen financial supervision, he said at a biannual financial work conference in October, which reaffirmed the need for greater control from the Communist Party to ward off systemic risks.

In January, Xi laid out a road map for China to become a financial superpower focused on the real economy, while highlighting more pressing tasks in his efforts to defuse growing financial risk and calling on the CCDI to show absolutely no mercy in the severe and complex battle.

Deng Yuwen, former deputy editor-in-chief of Study Times, the official newspaper of the Central Party School, which trains cadres, said Beijing would keep up the pressure because financial corruption cases were often linked.

On the surface, you may never know who is in cahoots with whom. But once you solve one case, you'll probably uncover a few more, just like harvesting crops.