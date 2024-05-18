Protesters gather outside GOP dinner to challenge Trump





A few hundred protesters gathered outside RiverCentre in downtown St. Paul on Friday to chant their opposition to former President Donald Trump, who was in town to lead a Republican Party fundraiser in the state .

Several different groups gathered on the sidewalk outside the convention center, including those who support abortion rights and immigration rights, as well as generally anti-Trump attendees.

“I just think he's a despicable human being, even if he wasn't a politician,” said Chuck Justice of Woodbury.

Across the street was a noisy crowd of about 50 pro-Trump counterprotesters, who said they were excited about the former president's visit.

Doug Kern, a Brainerd resident waving a Trump 2024 flag, said Trump's election this fall would improve the country as a whole after what he considers four painful years under Joe Biden's presidency.

“When you see what’s happening in the country, we’re on a landslide and this has to stop,” Kern said.

The two parties remained mostly separated, aside from a few verbal altercations. The crowd of anti-Trump protesters was separated on the south side of the RiverCentre building by a metal fence and a heavy police presence.

Brad Sigal, a member of the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee, said he has many problems with Biden's handling of immigration. But he predicted what would happen if Trump won in the fall.

“What Trump is promising to do now would create horror for millions of immigrants in this country and their families,” he said.

Olivia Crull, a member of the Minnesota Abortion Action Committee, said she views Trump and his anti-abortion stance as a “major threat to our country.”

“We are here to say he is not welcome in the Twin Cities and we are here to defend the rights that Minnesotans want and deserve,” Crull said.

Other speakers expressed support for the pro-Palestinian cause in the Gaza war, and some of the anti-Trump speakers made similar criticisms of Biden's presidency. At one point, pro- and anti-Trump crowds joined in chants against Biden.

Some Trump supporters outside the fundraiser held signs reading “Let's go Brandon,” a disguised vulgar insult aimed at Biden, and “America is running on Trump.”

Don Kolhoff, a pro-Trump resident of Princeton, Minnesota, said he prefers anything to do with Trump over Biden.

“It's not as conservative as I would like, but it will restore jobs and lower prices,” Kolhoff said.

As a small pro-Trump group gathered near another entrance to the RiverCentre, some passing drivers shouted “Lock up Trump!” ” drawing a response of “Lock up Biden!” »

A truck drove by with an electronic billboard reading “He should have kept his promise and never come back,” a reference to Trump's 2020 declaration that he would not return to Minnesota again if he lost the state.

Some of the anti-Trump attendees held signs mocking his ongoing lawsuit over an alleged secret payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Several women held signs, one showing Trump's head on a baby with the words “Putin's scapegoat.”

