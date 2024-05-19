Politics
Reviews | China won't help EU relations by befriending unpopular EU leaders
All these developments highlight the strength of an emerging, pro-China Hungarian-Serbian axis in Europe.
For most European leaders, being supported by Orban is not an honor. Indeed, this is considered something to be avoided whenever possible. By closely associating himself with Orban, Xi runs the risk that the very poor reputation of Hungarian leaders will harm China's image in the rest of Europe.
In the medium term, it is questionable whether Orban might actually be China's best choice when it comes to seeking friends in Europe. Of course, things will go well as long as he is in charge in Budapest. But despite its many serious flaws, Hungary remains a democracy.
Sooner or later, Orban will lose his grip on the system of political patronage he has maintained over the years and the power that comes with it. Any new government that succeeds him will likely be much more liberal and pro-European. Such a state of affairs would cause problems for China and would also jeopardize the political and economic gains made so far.
In the long term, there is a risk that China will overestimate the benefits of leverage that Beijing buys from Budapest in its relations with the EU. While Orban will likely attempt to counter any EU foreign policy initiatives that Beijing might view as threatening to its interests or those of its proxies, a clear trend is emerging that other European capitals are learning to deal with the antics from Budapest.
While work is underway for the EU to move its foreign policy decision-making from unanimity to qualified majority voting, Hungary will end up being systematically relegated to a losing position in the European Council . Any remaining influence China may have over European foreign policy through the influence Beijing holds in Budapest will be lost.
Xi is a master of diplomacy and he managed his trip to Europe extremely well. However, the question must be asked whether China's long-term strategic position vis-à-vis Europe is the most appropriate. Brussels and most European capitals may well welcome a greater role for Beijing on the world stage and in the European economy.
But by becoming so friendly with the two leaders who have perhaps Europe's worst reputation, China risks tarnishing its image in the eyes of the rest of Europe, while reaping economic and political gains that are only superficial. and in the short term.
Matteo Garavoglia is Professor of Practice and Director of Research at the China-EU Center at Tsinghua University in Beijing. He is also a Senior Research Associate in the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Oxford.
