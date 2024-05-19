Reviews | China won't help EU relations by befriending unpopular EU leaders

In Serbia, Xi met with his counterpart, President Aleksandar Vucic, a friendly leader who has opened the country's economic doors to China through infrastructure projects such as the takeover of Smederevo Steelworks , construction of the Pupin Bridge and development of the Zijin Minings copper basin. The Serbian economy is small but the welcome given to the Chinese president was warm.

However, it is in Hungary that Xi truly celebrated . In Budapest, he and Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised the thriving economic relations between their two countries, which will see Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD open its first headquarters. factory in Europe in Szeged, southern Hungary, is expected to produce 200,000 electric vehicles per year. Work on the Chinese-backed Budapest-Belgrade high-speed railway is also moving forward at a brisk pace.

All these developments highlight the strength of an emerging, pro-China Hungarian-Serbian axis in Europe.

However, China still faces unresolved challenges regarding its relationship with the European Union . Many issues remain on the table and, by focusing on Hungary and Serbia, China is not resolving any of them.

In the short term, cozying up to Orban may come at a huge cost to Xi's reputation. Over the years, the Hungarian leader has acquired the status of a semi-pariah among the majority of European leaders. His government is considered authoritarian, intolerant populist, nationalist and even xenophobic . Most European capitals are extremely wary of any policy emanating from Budapest.

For most European leaders, being supported by Orban is not an honor. Indeed, this is considered something to be avoided whenever possible. By closely associating himself with Orban, Xi runs the risk that the very poor reputation of Hungarian leaders will harm China's image in the rest of Europe.

In the medium term, it is questionable whether Orban might actually be China's best choice when it comes to seeking friends in Europe. Of course, things will go well as long as he is in charge in Budapest. But despite its many serious flaws, Hungary remains a democracy.

Sooner or later, Orban will lose his grip on the system of political patronage he has maintained over the years and the power that comes with it. Any new government that succeeds him will likely be much more liberal and pro-European. Such a state of affairs would cause problems for China and would also jeopardize the political and economic gains made so far.

In the long term, there is a risk that China will overestimate the benefits of leverage that Beijing buys from Budapest in its relations with the EU. While Orban will likely attempt to counter any EU foreign policy initiatives that Beijing might view as threatening to its interests or those of its proxies, a clear trend is emerging that other European capitals are learning to deal with the antics from Budapest.

When Orban I tried to veto With additional EU financial support for Ukraine's defense against Russia, other EU member states have simply signaled their willingness to bypass Hungary to provide financial assistance. Furthermore, other European capitals have floated the idea of ​​invoking Article 7 of the EU Treaty, which could lead to Hungary being stripped of its voting rights in the European Council. Orban quickly backed down.

While work is underway for the EU to move its foreign policy decision-making from unanimity to qualified majority voting, Hungary will end up being systematically relegated to a losing position in the European Council . Any remaining influence China may have over European foreign policy through the influence Beijing holds in Budapest will be lost.

As for Belgrade, its influence over other European capitals will remain extraordinarily limited until Serbia is allowed to join the EU. And this is very unlikely to happen as long as Vucic remains in power.

Xi is a master of diplomacy and he managed his trip to Europe extremely well. However, the question must be asked whether China's long-term strategic position vis-à-vis Europe is the most appropriate. Brussels and most European capitals may well welcome a greater role for Beijing on the world stage and in the European economy.

But by becoming so friendly with the two leaders who have perhaps Europe's worst reputation, China risks tarnishing its image in the eyes of the rest of Europe, while reaping economic and political gains that are only superficial. and in the short term.

Matteo Garavoglia is Professor of Practice and Director of Research at the China-EU Center at Tsinghua University in Beijing. He is also a Senior Research Associate in the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Oxford.