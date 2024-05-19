Nadhim Zahawi insists Tories were 'wrong to oust Boris Johnson': ex-chancellor hails ex-PM as most 'important' leader since Margaret Thatcher and says colleagues wouldn't have had to force him to resign

Former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi insists the Tories were “wrong to oust Boris Johnson”.

In his first newspaper interview since being sacked as party chairman, Mr Zahawi, 56, called the former prime minister the most “important” leader since Margaret Thatcher.

He said he and other Cabinet members should not have forced him to resign in 2022.

The multimillionaire, who was sacked by Rishi Sunak over his tax affairs, told the Sunday Times: “I wish we had kept our cool.

“If our colleagues had taken a step back and realized that Twitter was not the country, we would probably have made a very different decision about how many Prime Ministers had to deal with Brexit, a global pandemic and then the recovery economic: to top it off, war on our continent, where he ruled the world.

He also regrets his dismissal for negotiating a $5 million settlement with the IRS, which included a $1 million penalty for making a “reckless” mistake on the tax due on the sale of shares in YouGov, the company poll he helped found.

Zahawi told the Sunday Times: “The mistake was not being explicit about the agreement with HMRC. »