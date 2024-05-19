Islamabad court to hear appeals against conviction of Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi on May 21





May 18, 2024

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 18 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed May 21 for hearing of the appeals against the conviction of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi , reported Pakistan-based ARY News. According to details, a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Amir Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the pleas. Previously, the hearing was adjourned on May 15 due to the cancellation of the docket. FIA Special Prosecutor Hafiz Hamad Ali Shah is expected to complete his arguments in the next court hearing. Once the prosecution's arguments are concluded, Imran Khan will present his defense arguments. Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court against the convictions in the Cypher and Toshakhana case, ARY News reported. On January 30, a special court hearing an encryption case sentenced Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years in prison each. Both leaders were accused of conspiring to misuse the contents of the figure for nefarious purposes. In its verdict, the court said the prosecution had enough evidence to prove the charges against Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. On August 15, the first information report (FIR) was registered under the Official Secrets Act on the complaint of the Home Minister.

In the report, Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were named while the names of former principal secretary to the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also named. been included, according to the ARY News report. According to the FIR, the former Pakistani Prime Minister and Foreign Minister misrepresented the facts contained in the diplomatic figure. The FIR further added, “A conspiracy has been launched to misuse the contents of the cipher for nefarious purposes,” ARY News reported. The FIR further stated that Khan and Qureshi were endangering the interests of the state. According to the report, Imran Khan asked the then principal secretary Azam Khan – then principal secretary – to “manipulate” the contents of the figure. He added: “The former prime minister deliberately retained the copy of the diplomatic cipher, which was sent to the prime minister’s office.” The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday approved former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's bail plea in the ₹190 million corruption case, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. A two-member bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, had reserved the verdict on Tuesday after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecution team and Imran's lawyer Khan, Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, have concluded their arguments, according to the Dawn report. The court set Imran Khan's bail at 1 million Pakistani Rupees (PKR). Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will not be released from prison as he is still serving his sentence in the Cypher case and Iddat case. His sentences in two separate Toshakhana cases were suspended by the IHC. (ANI)

