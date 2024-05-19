Congress-AAP ties are opportunistic, one corrupt party covers for another: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India's opposition bloc can go all the way in pursuing its “vote bank” policy, saying the then Congress government in the 2014 elections , had handed over 123 properties spread across prime locations in Delhi to the Waqf Board. for the votes.

At his first rally in the national capital for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi termed the Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi as opportunistic, saying the world was watching how one corrupt party was covering up for another corrupt party.

The AAP and Congress are among the members of the INDIA bloc, formed to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Modi said that if he has an heir, it is the 140 million Indians for whom he has dedicated himself to a bright future.

Every moment is dedicated to the country and one's life is dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of its citizens, the Prime Minister said while addressing the rally in northeast Delhi in support of BJP candidates from northern parliamentary constituencies -East Delhi, East Delhi and Chandni Chowk. .

“The norm of society is that the head of the family thinks about it, plans it and works on it. I have no heirs. You are my only heirs. The 140 million people of the country are my heirs. Therefore , I am working day and night for you, every moment of my life is for you and for the country,” Modi said.

“Your dreams are my determination. This life is sacrificed to make your dreams come true,” the Prime Minister said.

Although he made no direct reference, Modi's remarks come amid repeated claims by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal that he would make way for the Home Minister Amit Shah after he turns 75 next year.

He chose Shah as his successor, Kejriwal claimed, a claim refuted by top BJP leaders who said Modi would lead the party even after 2029.

Listing several flagship projects, including the new Parliament building and the war memorial, Prime Minister Modi asserted that he lived and worked hard for democracy.

It is Modi at whose heart democracy is alive, he said, pointing out that his government has built a museum dedicated to all prime ministers.

This Congress-AAP alliance seems determined to destroy Delhi, he said, adding that its leaders are responsible for falling political norms and breaking the faith of the people.

Those who arrived to root out corruption are doing the rounds in scams running into thousands of crores of rupees, Modi said while addressing Chief Minister Kejriwal.

The Congress, he said, will not tire of taking credit for exposing the scams of the AAP government, but its leaders in Delhi were forced by the Gandhi family to associate with the ruling party in the city.

In the national capital, which sends seven members to the Lok Sabha, the AAP and the Congress, under a seat-sharing agreement, are contesting for four and three seats, respectively.

The AAP has fielded candidates from New Delhi, East Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi, while the Congress is fielding candidates from Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and North -West Delhi.

The Prime Minister said that four generations of Congressmen have ruled Delhi, but they do not have the strength to even contest for four seats here.

“The Congress is not even contesting in the constituency (of New Delhi) where Parliament is located and where their '10 Janpath Darbar' is located. Yet their arrogance continues,” Modi said.

Continuing his attack on the opposition alliance for its alleged pro-Muslim policies, Modi said the Congress had joined hands with those advocating 'vote jihad' for its vote bank in the 2014 elections.

It was agreed that they would vote for the Congress, and its government in turn handed over the country's properties to the Waqf Board, he said.

These properties were spread across prime locations where a meter of land costs several thousand rupees, Modi said, asserting that the opportunistic opposition alliance can incite violence for its appeasement policies.

Under Manmohan Singh's “remote-controlled government, Sonia Gandhi (former Congress leader) struck a deal with 'Vote Jihad' supporters,” he said, claiming that 123 properties in prime locations in the capital national had been handed over to the Waqf Board overnight. .

These elections are aimed at saving the poor and middle class from forces conspiring to grab their assets, he said, adding that no vote should go to the INDI Alliance (INDIA bloc).

“Their manifesto seems to be inspired by the Muslim League,” Modi said, asking people to overcome the mentality of nepotism that has ruined the future of the youth, build a strong India and defeat the forces trying to weaken the country.

The INDIA bloc has crossed all boundaries in appeasement and wants to issue tenders and formulate budgets on the basis of religion, he said. “The 'shehzada' of Congress wants to give half of your assets to his vote bank,” Modi said.

Blaming the opposition for the 2020 northeast Delhi riots following the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Modi noted that many people, mostly Dalits, who were persecuted in neighboring countries have recently been granted citizenship under the law.

The opposition alliance supports reservations on religious grounds, restoration of Article 370 and abolition of Indian nuclear bombs, he said.

The Prime Minister said that India's capital should reflect its development.

Delhi is becoming a center of attraction in the world and during the G20 summit, visitors were able to admire modern convention centers like Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi, a new Parliament building and monuments like the National Memorial War Memorial and Ambedkar Memorial, he said. Modi added that Delhi is transforming into a modern metropolis.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls are aimed at placing India among the top three economies in the world and saving the country from forces that want to bankrupt India, he said.

The Prime Minister said these elections were aimed at making life easier for the country's poor and middle class and protecting them from powers that want to seize their property.

On his determination to make India a developed country by 2047, he said it was Modi's guarantee to work 24×7 for 2047.

“A strong government is necessary to make the country strong. So I need strong companions,” Modi said and sought support from BJP candidates from North East Delhi, East Delhi parliamentary constituencies and Chandni Chowk to become “his companions in fulfilling the resolution for 'Viksit Bharat'”.

Infrastructure development attracts investments, he said, adding that he is committed to making life easier for every poor and middle class family in Delhi.

Expansion of gas supply makes life easier for women while work is underway to regularize unauthorized colonies in Delhi, PM Modi said, adding free distribution of foodgrains has benefited thousands of people.