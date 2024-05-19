Amid legal battles and political turmoil, Trump and the NRA are courting gun owners and Texas.





Former President Donald Trump took a break from his legal troubles in New York and traveled to Dallas to speak to the National Rifle Association, which itself had legal struggles in Manhattan earlier this year.

And he won the support of the NRA for his bid for re-election to the White House.

Speeches by Trump, Gov. Greg Abbott and others at the NRA Leadership Forum on Saturday would also have been at home at a political rally.

President Trump revisited many familiar topics and took several jabs at President Joe Biden, repeatedly repeating derogatory nicknames for Biden.

He also made a direct appeal to his NRA audience.

Trump told the crowd that the Second Amendment was “under siege.”

“Let there be no doubt, the survival of the Second Amendment is at stake,” Trump said. They're coming for your guns. »

Gov. Greg Abbott has touted the pro-gun rights legislation that passed under his watch, as well as his opposition to protests on college campuses.

“Another thing we don’t tolerate in Texas is Joe Biden’s open borders policy,” Abbott said.

And he used his time to speak at the NRA convention to promote Trump's candidacy.

“Let's be clear about this: Joe Biden deserves to be fired. Under his irresponsible leadership, we have war in Europe, Israel is under attack, China is emboldened, and inflation is destroying the middle class in America,” he said. -he declares.

Abbott described Donald Trump as “the antidote to Joe Biden.”

Yfat Yossifor

/

KERA News

The National Rifle Association's annual convention began Friday in Dallas and continued Saturday. Former President Donald Trump addressed attendees Saturday afternoon.

The sixth week of Trump's criminal trial is set to begin Monday. Michael Cohen, the former president's former fixer, said he negotiated a $130,000 settlement with adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair she had with Trump before the election from 2016.

The New York trial did not take place directly, there is a silence order that prohibits Trump from speaking about several elements of the trial. But he hinted at his legal problems.

He said: “Al Capone was indicted more than me. »

The NRA faced its own legal battle in New York earlier this year. A Manhattan jury found three NRA executives liable in a civil corruption trial, including Wayne LaPierre, who resigned as NRA CEO in January.

During the six-week trial, New York state lawyers alleged that LaPierre spent more than $11 million on private flights and approved $135 million in NRA contracts in exchange for access to yachts and free trips to the Bahamas, Greece and other vacation spots. reported.

LaPierre and the NRA have denied the allegations. LaPierre called the case a political witch hunt led by New York's Democratic attorney general. The NRA's legal team said the organization was the victim in the corruption case.

Andrew Arulanadam, acting vice president of the NRA, alluded to the problems facing the organization.

“No matter what you have heard, we are strong, healthy, resolute, committed and united as always,” he said.

But the NRA's influence has waned. Membership of gun rights groups has declined, and financial problems have led to the elimination of popular programs. The NRA unsuccessfully attempted to declare bankruptcy in 2021.

And the organization faces a growing number of survivors of mass shootings and families of victims who are calling for gun reforms.

Even Texas, a state known for its lax gun laws like permitless carry, has enjoyed some bipartisan support for gun reform. A University of Texas at Austin poll found that 73 percent of Texans support raising the legal age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21. The poll found that 90% of Democrats and 63% of Republicans surveyed favored raising the age. A bill that would have raised the legal age to purchase semi-automatic rifles in Texas from 18 to 21 failed to pass last legislative session after missing a major deadline.

Shannon Flores, a Texas gun owner and senior coalition manager at the Giffords Law Center, said most gun owners support gun reforms. She said the problem is with gun lobbies like the NRA.

The gun lobby has often claimed that the Second Amendment is absolute and that any gun safety law infringes on this right, and I must recognize that this is patently false and misleading, Flores said.

Toluwani Osibamowo

/

BALL

Rallygoers chant in Dallas City Hall Square during an anti-gun violence rally organized by Moms and Students Demand Action Against Gun Violence on May 18, 2024. The rally began as Congress National Rifle Association's annual conference welcomed visitors to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center across the street.

Advocates from Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action protested the NRA and gun violence outside City Hall on Saturday. Miriam Sharma, co-leader of the Moms Demand Action Dallas chapter, told KERA in March that the annual NRA event should not be held on city property

We will not tolerate this, we will not tolerate them coming to our city to sell products to children, Sharma said. We need to know that the gun industry, with the NRA acting as a shield, plays a major role in gun violence in America.

Trump's speech to the NRA on Saturday came on the sixth anniversary of the Santa Fe High School shooting, where a gunman killed 10 people and injured 13 others at a high school outside Houston . The criminal trial has been suspended because the shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, remains mentally incompetent to stand trial.

The second anniversary of another mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where a teenage gunman gunned down 19 children and two teachers, is Friday. The one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets near Dallas, where a gunman with neo-Nazi tattoos gunned down eight people, occurred earlier this month.

Attendees listen to speakers including former President Donald Trump during the National Rifle Associations Leadership Forum Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Dallas Convention Center. Trump gained support from the NRA.

At a memorial for Allen's victims, Isabel Spartz, 20, said mass shootings and other forms of gun violence were caused by weak gun laws.

It's allowed, says Spartaz. This situation is exacerbated by the gun industry's deadly practices and legislative inaction, and it doesn't have to be this way.

A national gun rights organization, Women for Gun Rights, made an appearance at the convention Friday. Founder Dianna Muller said NRA conventions are like the biggest family reunion of the year.

“It really gives us time to come together with like-minded people and discover new products,” she said.

Muller said she would be afraid to come into contact with rally members as a pro-gun owner. Those on her side are peaceful but “not harmless,” she said.

“I can guarantee you that if they are afraid of being physically attacked, I would put money on our side so that we don't do it,” she said. “We are the ones who are armed and we avoid confrontation.”

KERA has filed an open records request for the 2019 contract the city-owned convention center signed with the NRA for this year's meeting. As of Friday, the city had not released figures showing how much the pro-gun rights group was paying the city to use the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, despite a ruling from the attorney general's office to do so.

The NRA convention continues through Sunday.

