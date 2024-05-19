Who is Mathu Ram and why was he mentioned in Prime Minister Modis Gohana's rally speech? | Chandigarh News





“What will happen to Mathu Rams jalebi on June 4?” Everything will be over,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a public rally in Gohana, Haryana on Saturday. Referring to the celebrations that BJP workers would indulge in after the Lok Sabha results, Modi mentioned Mathu Ram's jalebi thrice in his 25-minute speech, highlighting one of the most famous jalebi shops in Haryana, located near the Shiv Chowk telephone exchange. Gohana. When Mathu Ram grew up, his son Rajendra Prasad joined him in the sweet shop, continuing the traditional jalebi making. Mathu Ram died in 1987 and Rajendra Prasad followed him in 2001. Neeraj, 40, Mathu Ram's grandson, is now carrying on the family legacy. Neeraj said The Indian Express that it would have been better if the Prime Minister had not mentioned his grandfather's name in the speech. Lala Mathu Ram started the store, named Lala Mathu Ram ki Jalebi, in 1958. He always wanted to do something different. He loved making sweets, but people were already making crispy, small-sized jalebis. He then decided to make a jalebi of unparalleled size. He made a piece weighing 250 grams. After 66 years, we continue to follow its secret formula and the same size jalebi that makes us unique. Explaining the famous jalebi, Neeraj adds: Unlike other jalebis which lose their shelf life after a few hours, our jalebi has a shelf life of almost a week. Not only this, we also make another delicacy, chane ka laddoo, which has a shelf life of almost two months. We prepare several other treats. However, maintaining this uniqueness has not been easy for Neeraj and his family. Many people started misusing Mathu Rams' name, forcing Neeraj to approach the court and file a copyright suit. Today, there must be more than 50-60 shops in Gohana, Sonipat, misusing my grandfather's name. People have even started putting up signboards saying Mathu Ram ka asli chela on their shops. We filed a case in the Sonipat sessions court and won, but we were forced to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court. It has been seven years since we started this legal battle. Why does Neeraj think Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not have mentioned his grandfather's name? A few months ago, Neeraj received threatening calls from gangsters demanding a sum of Rs. 2 million. On January 21, three people fired between 30 and 40 bullets at my store. This terrorized not only us but the entire locality. The police were informed, filed a complaint and also arrested the culprits. But I don't want to talk any further about this incident. Police sources revealed that the shooters were part of the infamous Bhau gang and had fired multiple times to extort money from Neeraj. Although Neeraj and his family members have a security cover, he says, “One can eat less and be happy, but one cannot live in constant fear of threats. Even though the state government and the police fully supported us and did their duty, it would have been better if we were not named today.

