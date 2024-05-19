China investigates agriculture minister for corruption

A Chinese official in charge of agricultural affairs is being investigated for corruption, state media reported Saturday, as President Xi Jinping's sweeping anti-corruption campaign continues to bring down high-profile figures.

Tang Renjian, head of China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, is “suspected of serious violations of discipline and law”, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The report does not include details of the specific violations Tang is suspected of committing.

Xi has overseen a broad campaign to abolish deep-rooted official corruption since coming to power a decade ago.

Supporters say the campaign promotes clean governance, but critics say it also gives Xi the power to purge his political rivals.

Tang previously served as governor of the northwestern province of Gansu, as well as vice president of the southern Guangxi Autonomous Region.

In 2022, Xiao Yaqing, then Minister of Industry and Information Technology, was investigated for corruption.

Recent months have been marked by a series of repressive measures, particularly in the country's financial and banking sectors.

Last month, Liu Liange, president of the Bank of China from 2019 to 2023, admitted to “taking bribes and illegally granting loans.”

In early April, the former director of Chinese state-owned banking giant Everbright Group, Li Xiaopeng, was investigated for “serious violations” of the law.