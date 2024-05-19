Trump accepts NRA support, urges gun owners to vote in 2024





DALLAS The National Rifle Association is officially endorsing former President Donald Trump, an endorsement expected Saturday at the group's annual convention in Dallas.

The endorsement of his presidential campaign came shortly before Trump took the stage to deliver the NRA's annual meeting speech, a speech he used to paint a portrait of President Joe Biden attempting to erode the right to firearms, without citing details.

We must have a second amendment that is meaningful. We will have death and destruction like we've never seen before, Trump told a packed ballroom at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center about the possibility of Biden's re-election.

Trump used the event to try to enthuse a largely friendly audience to vote for him.

Gun owners need to vote, Trump told a room full of politically active gun owners. We want a landslide.

On Saturday, hours before he took the stage, Trump's campaign launched the Gun Owners for Trump coalition, a group of 50 Olympic athletes and gun industry executives who support Trump's campaign.

Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Dallas on Saturday. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Trump spent some of his time talking about gun rights and that if elected, he would reverse the Biden administration's executive orders aimed at reducing gun violence. But he spent much of his roughly two-hour speech focusing on immigration, crime rates and baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being stolen.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a major gun control advocacy group, criticized Trump not only for his stance on gun safety but also for another typically disjointed speech that had no real direct purpose .

Between meandering speeches about Al Capone, the president of France, and golf handicaps, Donald Trump once again made it clear that he is all in on the NRA's politically toxic agenda to undo the life-saving progress that we have achieved on gun safety under President Biden. said John Feinblatt, the group's president. As his first term has shown us, we must believe Trump when he says he will do nothing to protect our communities from gun violence if he is re-elected.

Trump blasted the presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate seen as a potential risk to both major political parties in a race expected to be decided by razor-thin margins. An NBC News poll released last month found that Kennedy's candidacy hurt Trump more than Biden.

Trump led Biden by two percentage points in a head-to-head matchup, but when the field was expanded to five, including Kennedy, Jill Stein and Cornel West, Biden took a two-point lead, beating Trump by 39%. at 37%.

For some reason it hurts Biden a little more, Trump said of Kennedy's independent presidential bid. But we can't waste any votes.

Trump said he would use next week's invitation to headline the Libertarian Party's national convention to try to secure voters who might be seen as leaning toward Kennedy.

For the most part, they have a lot of what we have, Trump said of Libertarians holding similar political positions to Republican base voters. They get 3% every year, regardless of the candidate.

We cannot risk Joe Biden winning, he added.

Trump has been largely confined to a Manhattan courtroom for the past month due to a trial related to allegations that he paid $130,000 in hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election cycle.

Trump spoke about the trial only briefly, acknowledging a gag order imposed by Judge Juan Merchan, which Trump has already violated 10 times, costing him $10,000.

Trump has used weekends and Wednesdays, weekly holidays, to hold rallies, campaign events and fundraisers.

But his part-time campaign has paid off so far. He maintained his lead in the key swing states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada, according to a New York Times/Sienna poll released last week.

We are leading in all the key states in terms of numbers, Trump said of the New York Times poll, which he referred to by name.

The NRA has also suffered legal setbacks in recent months. The gun rights organization was found liable in a civil corruption trial in February. Former NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre embezzled millions of dollars from the group to fund his luxurious lifestyle and the NRA failed to properly manage its finances, jurors determined.

Once considered a primary fundraising vehicle for conservative political candidates, the NRA's reach has declined significantly in recent years, capped by faltering influence in the political sphere and declining membership rates. Membership has fallen to 4.2 million from nearly 6 million five years ago, The New York Times reported.

Member dues fell by $14 million between 2021 and 2022, according to an audit filed in the lawsuit.

