Trump and Abbott speak at NRA convention in Dallas
DALLAS At the National Rifle Association's annual convention Saturday, Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott encouraged the thousands gathered to vote for Trump in the 2024 presidential election to secure their Second Amendment rights.
The NRA has been with me from the very beginning, and with your vote, I will strongly defend your rights and freedoms, Trump said. I heard a few weeks ago that if gun owners voted, we would overwhelm them to levels never seen before. I think you are a group of rebels, but let's be rebels and vote this time.
Trump and Abbott spoke before a room full of NRA members, some of whom sported supportive outfits ranging from standard red caps to a dress covered in photos of the former president.
During the convention, the NRA announced its support for the 45th president and Trump's political campaign announced the launch of the Gun Owners for Trump coalition.
Abbott touted his record on gun rights by pointing to Texas laws passed last year, like House Bill 3137 that prohibits local governments from requiring gun owners to carry liability insurance civil. To vigorous applause, he said the law ensured that people would not be forced to pay to exercise their Second Amendment rights.
Abbott also described the state's successful suppression of recent pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses, in which demonstrators demand that schools divest from Israel-linked businesses or weapons manufacturing in the context of the war between Israel and Hamas.
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks Saturday at the NRA Leadership Forum in Dallas. Credit: Azul Sordo for the Texas Tribune
When they tried to carry out this operation in Texas, our Department of Public Safety cleared the area, arrested the protesters and put them in jail, Abbott said. Unlike some of these radical left universities like Columbia, UCLA, and many others, in Texas we do not tolerate paid protesters who have attempted to hijack our college campuses.
Almost today, the NRA convention comes two years after the Uvalde school shooting, where an 18-year-old gunned down an elementary school with a legally purchased assault rifle. The shooter killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers with an AR-15-style rifle.
During the 2023 legislative session, Uvalde families unsuccessfully lobbied Texas policymakers to pass a raise-the-age law, which would have increased the minimum age to purchase semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21 years old.
Donald Trump and Texas Republicans have worsened the epidemic of gun violence, particularly in our state, where we have seen nine mass shootings in the past 15 years, Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement Friday. Democrat from Texas. Even after Uvalde's parents pleaded with Greg Abbott and Ted Cruz for common-sense gun safety laws, they decided, like Trump, that the NRA and the gun lobby were more important .
Instead, lawmakers approved a school safety bill that established preventative measures against school shootings. The law called for every school to hire an armed security guard and the creation of a department within the Texas Education Agency that could force districts to adhere to active shooter protocols.
During his speech, Trump endorsed four Republican candidates who are vying in late May to be their party's nominee: Alan Schoolcraft, David Covey, Helen Kerwin and Brett Hagenbuch. Each of them has already received support from Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton, or both. Schoolcraft, Covey and Kerwin are running against Republican incumbents in the Texas House who blocked the signing of Abbott's school voucher bill or voted to impeach Paxton based on corruption charges.
