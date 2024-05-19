PM Modi's hate campaigns failed, says Stalin





Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MP Stalin. File | Photo credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused south Indian leaders of insulting the people of Uttar Pradesh and Sanathana because his communal hatred campaign failed to favor the BJP in the elections, a accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin. He was reacting to Mr Modis' campaign speech in UP, in which he had said that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) were seeking votes here and in South India, when their partners were using absurd language and abusive to the people of UP and Sanatana. Dharma, they remain silent. Read also | LIVE Updates of India General Elections 2024 Mr. Modi has launched an imaginative hate campaign and a set of lies. It was the BJP that used YouTubers such as Manish Kashyap to further its agenda and spread fake news that migrant workers were being attacked, Mr. Stalin said in a statement. Mr. Modi is depressed as hate campaigns have failed to favor the BJP and since he has nothing to boast about the achievements of his government's ten years of rule, he has resorted to bashing welfare schemes social security of states led by opposition parties. He proved that he was always against the poor, he said. Mr. Stalin said that while free bus travel for women in Tamil Nadu benefited them in various ways, the Prime Minister had put forward a strange argument that the project had affected the Metro Rail service. Mr. Modi's speech proves that he has little respect for the truth. The number of passengers traveling in the Metro Rail increased from 3.28 crore in 2019 to 9.11 crore in 2023. The Prime Minister, who failed to release funds for the second phase of the Metro Rail project, as previously agreed, chose to criticize the free bus trip. Having adhered to the right-wing and retrograde ideology of the RSS, he fears projects promoting the development of women, Mr. Stalin said. Mr. Modi resorts to hate campaigns on a daily basis because he is afraid of the ground gained by the INDIA Bloc and its victory in the Lok Sabha elections. People are shocked and pained since the Election Commission, which has the duty to restrain the Prime Minister, remains silent, he said. Mr Stalin wondered why Mr Modi did not express his opinion on the demand to increase the reservation for BC, SC and ST to 50 per cent. The people of Tamil Nadu and those interested in social justice have highlighted this issue. It is supported by the Congress and INDIA Bloc allies as it will benefit the people of UP. Why won't the Prime Minister open his mouth about this? he asked. Mr Stalin said the BJP's dream of division will never become a reality. The lies will be exposed and the truth will triumph, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha/modi-is-depressed-because-his-hatred-campaign-failed-to-favour-the-bjp-says-mk-stalin/article68189408.ece

