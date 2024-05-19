Boris Johnson must commit to using Article 16, insists DUP leader

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson called Boris Johnson to make a firm commitment to trigger article 16 of the North Ireland Protocol if an agreement cannot be reached with the European Union.

Sir Jeffrey urged the Prime Minister not be distracted by controversies within Downing Street and give Northern Ireland's problems the attention they deserve.

After bringing down the executive this week, the DUP threatened not to return to power sharing unless issues around the protocol were resolved.

We cannot continue in a situation where serious problems like those we are experiencing here in Northern Ireland are not given the attention they deserve.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the DUP

On Sunday, Sir Jeffrey said he hoped the issues would be resolved before parliamentary elections due in May.

He told Sky News: I am disappointed that our Prime Minister cannot make a firm commitment today that, if no deal is reached with the European Union, he will take the necessary steps to restore the place of Northern Ireland within the British internal market.

That means triggering Article 16. That is the commitment I need to get from this Prime Minister.

Let us restore our political institutions to a solid foundation, which means addressing the protocol and making these issues our priority so that the people of Northern Ireland can benefit from a strong and stable government.

This is what we expect from a Prime Minister. We cannot continue like this.

The protocol was designed to prevent the establishment of a hard border on the island of Ireland, but created new trade barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain in the Irish Sea.

Recourse to Article 16 would effectively suspend elements of this agreement.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic are expected to meet again in London next week to continue negotiations aimed at cutting red tape associated with the protocol.

Sir Jeffrey called on the Prime Minister to take action to protect Northern Ireland's place in the UK.

He added: We cannot have political stability when the concerns of trade unionists are completely ignored, when this protocol damages our relationship with the rest of the UK and the Government fails to act.

Sir Jeffrey stressed his commitment to sharing power with other parties in Northern Ireland.

He denied the DUP would use this protocol to block a Sinn Fein prime minister if it became the largest party after the election.

He added: We cannot continue in a situation where the views and concerns of unionism and unionist parties in Northern Ireland are ignored.

I want to restore fairness. I want to restore respect. I want to restore political stability in Northern Ireland.

But that means we have to sort out the protocol and find solutions.

The sooner the better, and I hope that before the general election we will reach agreement on how to deal with the issues and resolve the difficulties created by the Irish Sea border.

In comments to Mr Johnson, Sir Jeffrey added: You are our Prime Minister and if you want to build confidence then do what other Prime Ministers have done in the past, recognize that we have a serious problem here .

Instead of focusing on what's happening in Downing Street, be the Prime Minister people need to reach out to Northern Ireland and help us solve these problems. Make it a priority.