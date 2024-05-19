Politics
Boris Johnson must commit to using Article 16, insists DUP leader
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson called Boris Johnson to make a firm commitment to trigger article 16 of the North Ireland Protocol if an agreement cannot be reached with the European Union.
Sir Jeffrey urged the Prime Minister not be distracted by controversies within Downing Street and give Northern Ireland's problems the attention they deserve.
After bringing down the executive this week, the DUP threatened not to return to power sharing unless issues around the protocol were resolved.
We cannot continue in a situation where serious problems like those we are experiencing here in Northern Ireland are not given the attention they deserve.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the DUP
On Sunday, Sir Jeffrey said he hoped the issues would be resolved before parliamentary elections due in May.
He told Sky News: I am disappointed that our Prime Minister cannot make a firm commitment today that, if no deal is reached with the European Union, he will take the necessary steps to restore the place of Northern Ireland within the British internal market.
That means triggering Article 16. That is the commitment I need to get from this Prime Minister.
Let us restore our political institutions to a solid foundation, which means addressing the protocol and making these issues our priority so that the people of Northern Ireland can benefit from a strong and stable government.
This is what we expect from a Prime Minister. We cannot continue like this. We cannot continue in a situation where serious issues like those we are experiencing here in Northern Ireland are not given the attention they deserve.
The protocol was designed to prevent the establishment of a hard border on the island of Ireland, but created new trade barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain in the Irish Sea.
Recourse to Article 16 would effectively suspend elements of this agreement.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic are expected to meet again in London next week to continue negotiations aimed at cutting red tape associated with the protocol.
Sir Jeffrey called on the Prime Minister to take action to protect Northern Ireland's place in the UK.
He added: We cannot have political stability when the concerns of trade unionists are completely ignored, when this protocol damages our relationship with the rest of the UK and the Government fails to act.
Sir Jeffrey stressed his commitment to sharing power with other parties in Northern Ireland.
He denied the DUP would use this protocol to block a Sinn Fein prime minister if it became the largest party after the election.
He added: We cannot continue in a situation where the views and concerns of unionism and unionist parties in Northern Ireland are ignored.
I want to restore fairness. I want to restore respect. I want to restore political stability in Northern Ireland.
But that means we have to sort out the protocol and find solutions.
The sooner the better, and I hope that before the general election we will reach agreement on how to deal with the issues and resolve the difficulties created by the Irish Sea border.
In comments to Mr Johnson, Sir Jeffrey added: You are our Prime Minister and if you want to build confidence then do what other Prime Ministers have done in the past, recognize that we have a serious problem here .
Instead of focusing on what's happening in Downing Street, be the Prime Minister people need to reach out to Northern Ireland and help us solve these problems. Make it a priority.
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.style.yahoo.com/style/boris-johnson-must-commit-using-102522567.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Researchers discover new pathway to cancer cell suicide
- Boris Johnson must commit to using Article 16, insists DUP leader
- Dabney Coleman, the Actor People Loved to Hate, Dies at 92
- Google's new AI future requires balancing great new features with privacy
- How a Black Gay Actor Became Aladdin's Longest-Running Genie
- Cam Newton cites Draymond Green's college football days in NFL-NBA debate – NBC Sports Bay Area and California
- Men's basketball: Michigan State point guard AJ Hoggard commits to Vanderbilt
- Sun Noodle Issues Allergy Alert Over Undeclared Eggs in S&S Saimin Frozen Cup
- Nest Protect Google Home script automation breaks
- PM Modi's hate campaigns failed, says Stalin
- US doctor in Gaza wants President Biden to know 'we're not safe': NPR
- Earthquake swarms shake Imperial Valley, raising fears | News