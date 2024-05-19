Joe Biden and Donald Trump trade barbs at US presidential rallies





Atlanta, United States:

Donald Trump launched another vituperative attack on Joe Biden as he addressed an influential armed group on Saturday, while the outgoing president warned in the crucial state of Georgia that his “unhinged” challenger posed a threat to American democracy.

Trump was in Dallas, Texas, where he received support from the powerful National Rifle Association.

In a rambling speech to thousands of NRA members, Trump said Biden was “by far the worst president in the history of our country” and called the Democrat “full of crap.”

“You’re fired, get out of here Joe!” he made the pro-gun crowd laugh, telling them that Biden was coming for their guns.

Trump, who is fending off multiple criminal charges for his unprecedented attempt to overturn the 2020 election results and has been impeached twice as president, told the crowd that Biden was “crooked” and a “threat to democracy “.

If Biden were a Republican, he would be given “the electric chair,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Biden was struggling in the key southern state of Georgia, which the Democrat narrowly won in 2020, as he sought support from African Americans – a crucial part of his coalition.

“Our democracy is really at stake,” Biden told supporters at Mary Mac's Tea Room, a Black-owned restaurant in Atlanta.

“My opponent is not a good loser. But he is a loser,” Biden said to applause.

“He's not just obsessed with losing in 2020. He's clearly unhinged,” Biden said, adding that something “broke” in Trump after that election.

“Folks, Trump is not running to lead America. He is running to get revenge.”

“We cannot let this man become president. Our children's future is at stake…We must win this race, not for me but for America.”

On Sunday, Biden was scheduled to speak to students at Morehouse College, a prominent historically black college.

Gun violence

Trump was campaigning in Texas over the weekend for his criminal trial in New York. He also faces criminal charges in Washington, Georgia and Florida — charges the former president regularly claims are part of a Biden plot to prevent his return to the White House.

The 150-year-old NRA, whose longtime CEO resigned in January following a corruption trial, is closely aligned with the Republican Party in its opposition to gun restrictions, despite mass killings of regular mass shootings in the United States and high rates of gun violence compared to peer countries.

Efforts to broadly reform gun laws have been stalled for decades, with executive actions and state initiatives criticized in courts as infringing on the constitutional right to own a gun. fire, enshrined in the Second Amendment.

Trump previewed the tone of his speech Friday, telling a fundraising dinner in Minnesota that gun owners should vote Republican because “Democrats want to take their guns away — and they will take them away.”

Biden has repeatedly called for reinstating a longstanding ban on military-style assault weapons, among other restrictions.

Last month, the White House moved to crack down on gun sales at gun shows and online that evade federal background checks, with several Republican-led states quickly filing lawsuits over block this measure.

There were more than 40,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

