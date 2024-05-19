Politics
If Putin wins in Ukraine, the British economy will be in the crosshairs | Philippe Inman
VLadimir Putin is working hard to win the war against Ukraine. And it may only be a few months before the tide turns in its favor. If he forces Ukraine into submission, a military victory will quickly turn into a larger economic disaster, which is why we underestimate, at our peril, how much we need to focus on the war.
The Russian leader, who was inaugurated for a fifth presidential term a fortnight ago, on Monday abandoned his old friend and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in favor of an economist to ensure that Moscow's war machine works more efficiently. This economist, Andrei Belousov, has been compared to Albert Speer, the architect who served as minister of armaments and war production in Nazi Germany.
Putin visited China on Thursday to reaffirm his relationship with its largest trading partner and thank his counterpart, Xi Jinping, for facilitating shipments of technology and components critical to the war effort.
These measures show that Putin has become a leader who not only believes in war, in the sense that he believes in Moscow's mythical project of reconquering lands that rightly belong to Russia, but who also needs war to stay in power.
He senses the weakness of the opposition: he has now cut off almost 40% of Ukraine's electricity supply and knows that kyiv lacks volunteers for the army.
Alongside the military conflict, Putin is also waging an economic conflict aimed at destabilizing EU countries and the UK for the benefit of Russia. Ukraine is rich in minerals and home to vast farms that produce, among other things, 20% of the world's wheat. Global food prices are low again after Ukrainian authorities found ways to export by land and sea. However, once under Moscow's control, commodities would once again become a political weapon, sending prices skyrocketing and undermining the legitimacy of democratic governments.
More than Brexit, which Putin helped foment, and more than the conflict in the Middle East, which Russia and the Soviet Union before it also encouraged whenever they could, the war in Ukraine ranks sides of the climate crisis as an existential threat to Europe.
The difference with climate change is that the coming months of war are not only important, they are vital. The Russian attack in the north, which threatens Kharkiv, is the first step towards breaking the stalemate on the Eastern Front.
With unofficial support from China and an economy that has gradually shifted toward manufacturing military equipment and support services for the army, navy and air force, Putin is preparing for a major offensive.
With additional resources at Putin's disposal, Britain itself could be targeted. Latest intelligence warns that Russian-backed ransomware attacks against UK companies and public organizations could be moving into high gear. Last week, Anne Keast-Butler used her first major speech as head of Britain's signals intelligence operations to highlight the immediate danger posed by the Kremlin's encouragement of partisan cyberwarriors, warning that the conflict could escalate from the digital sphere to physical surveillance and sabotage operations.
Previously, Russia simply created the right environments for these groups to operate, but today it nurtures and inspires these non-state cyber actors and, in some cases, apparently coordinates physical attacks against the West, Keast-Butler said .
Putin is not a pantomime villain. He's the real deal. The EU and Britain must join the US in providing even more money to Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Efforts by the British Treasury and the European Commission are preventing attempts to confiscate $300 billion in Russian central bank funds, mainly stored on Belgium's Euroclear exchange.
EU officials are willing to accept interest earned on the funds, but not the full $300 billion, despite legal advice that the money can be sequestered. Philippa Webb, professor of international law at Kings College London and advisor to the European Parliamentasserts that the confiscation of central bank assets constitutes a violation of international law, unless it can be considered a countermeasure.
International law provides that violations can be justified if the action is taken in response to a prior internationally wrongful act of another state and directed against that state, provided certain conditions are met, she says. Among these conditions, there is that the measure is intended to encourage compliance with an international obligation, that it is proportionate, temporary and reversible.
The money could be used to rectify damage estimated at $486 billion inflicted on Ukraine by Putin, freeing up other funds for future military battles.
Nobody wants to think about war in Europe, but there is a war, like it or not, and someone is going to win. It would be better if it wasn't Putin.
