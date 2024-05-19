300 Kids Participate in 19th Annual Kids Fishing Event | News





GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) – The 19th annual Kids Fishing Event at the Genoa National Fish Hatchery gave young anglers the opportunity to learn about fishing. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. On Saturday morning, 300 children cast lines in one of the hatchery's ponds, getting young people excited about fishing. Some of these kids are fishing for the first time, said Craig Bockholt, director of the Genoa National Fish Hatchery. “One girl probably caught a 13-inch trout. She was thrilled. We probably had her for life. We hooked her on fishing for life. It's really great to try to get these kids interested in the open air. In addition to fishing, children learned about fish identification, their habitats, boat safety and mussels. The children then put what they had learned to the test. Emmet Winkelman, a 12-year-old who once attended the event, said he loves fishing and does it frequently with his family. Normally we go every other weekend, Winkelman said. Winkelman said this is likely his last time participating, but he plans to continue fishing with his family and said fishing is a lot of fun. Well, you may not like touching the fish, but it's fun to cast, Winkelman said. It's fun to catch. And then it's really rewarding to have this good food. Like Winkelman, Lilly also enjoyed her time fishing in Genoa. More children should fish around the world and not litter. It was exciting and I'm happy I caught another fish, Lilly said. It was my last. The hatchery pond was stocked with 2,500 10- to 14-inch rainbow trout. Each child was able to catch five fish and bring them home. Bockholt added that the kids fishing event takes place every year in May.

