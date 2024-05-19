Trump trial and choice of vice president





The 49th season finale of “Saturday Night Live” opened with James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump speaking outside the barricades of a Manhattan courthouse, in a nod to ongoing legal issues of Trump in the middle of his presidential campaign.

During the skit, Johnson, as Trump, spoke about his “strange and depressing” state at the courthouse, saying, “I don't like being in court because they say very mean things about me while I'm trying to sleep.” (It was reported that Trump fell asleep in court during the proceedings.) He goes on to say, “Now that my defense is scheduled to begin on Monday, I would love to testify; I'm not afraid to testify at all, I just won't do it out of fear.

He continues to say he doesn't want to return to the White House: “But it seems like people want to send me there.” » Johnson's Trump also mocks his rigged election claims. “For me, it’s much better not to win and say it’s rigged.”

Mocking Trump's sexist comments about women (and how he once said Heidi Klum was “not a 10 anymore”), Johnson, as Trump says of a juror at his trial : “They call her juror 9, but to me she's like a six, baby.

Johnson's Trump then introduced three of his potential vice presidential candidates. “We like to say 'VP,' like 'Veep' with Elaine from 'Seinfeld.' She doesn't know how to dance! He says he won't announce his vice president yet. “In many ways it will be determined by who wins the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight.” Trump says he invited a few people from “my little bus, I mean my short list.”

It brings out South Carolina Governor Tim Scott (played by Devon Walker). “I’m here to help Trump win the black vote,” he said. Trump adds: “I'm more popular than you among black people, which is saying something. » Walker, as Scott says: “Black people called my support humiliating, but believe me, I'm my own man!” »

Trump then has South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (played by Heidi Gardner) appear wearing a red MAGA hat, holding a stuffed dog and pointing a fake gun at the dog (a reference to the fact that she shot a dog). “She shot a dog, which is really impossible… but on the other hand, she shot a dog, which is pretty awesome.” Gardner, as Noem steps in and says, “I kill goats too!”

Finally, he introduces his latest choice for vice president, “The late, great Hannibal Lecter!” » Trump says, as Mikey Day and Hannibal Lecter are brought out in orange jumpsuits and wearing the famous mask. “I think he would really scare everyone at the border. “Get him out of here, he’s giving me Pence vibes,” Trump says, as Hannibal Lecter is then taken away.

Trump says it will be “the summer of Trump.” You’re going to have this Trump espresso,” he sings in reference to a Sabrina Carpenter song. Johnson, as Trump says, will also sell more Trump Bibles, as well as a “Trump Torah.”

Trump ends his cold, open speech by shouting, “In the words of my mentor, the late Hannibal Lecter, 'Live from New York, it's Saturday night!' »

This week's “SNL” host is actor Jake Gyllenhaal, and Sabrina Carpenter is this week's musical guest.

Look at the sketch below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/tv/news/snl-trump-trial-vp-picks-1236009284/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos