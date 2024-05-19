Putin's Friends Help Russia Upend US-Led World Order







They imposed drastic sanctions, froze Russia's foreign assets and expelled major Russian lenders from the SWIFT financial messaging system. A year later, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, alleging war crimes. Moscow seemed cornered.

China's membership is reflected in a network of other states that have kept Russia from pariah status. Many join Moscow to strengthen common interests at summits like the Group of 20 and to compete with Western powers in clubs like BRICS. Some are motivated by pragmatic interests and focus on energy, commercial or economic considerations. For others, military cooperation or weapons are at the heart of the agreement. Most often, they share a common vision with Russia: the desire to supplant the post-Cold War, US-led world order .

China What Russia gets: China is a diplomatic and economic lifeline for Moscow. Russia buys electronics, industrial equipment and cars, while selling oil and gas to its Asian neighbor, although, as with gas, it is at a lower price than it once earned in supplying Europe. Bilateral trade reached a record $240 billion in 2023. But it requires a powerful partner that shares the Kremlin's goal of challenging the U.S.-led order and ruling out alliances led by Washington from what they consider to be their sphere of influence that Moscow might value most.

What China Gets: Beijing also welcomes having another powerful authoritarian state on its side as it seeks to reshape the international order. Russia and China have increasingly coordinated their positions in the United Nations Security Council, where they both have veto powers, and made common cause against the United States. Military cooperation is deepening and Russia has sold some of its most advanced weapons systems to China. A Russian victory in Ukraine would weaken American influence as China mulls its ambitions over Taiwan, which it claims as its own. Saudi Arabia What Russia gets: Above all, Russia helps shape the global oil market and maximize crucial revenues for the Kremlin through the OPEC+ alliance of crude-producing countries, which both countries dominate. Saudi Arabia did everything possible not to condemn Russia after the start of the war. Putin also visited the Kingdom in December in a rare foreign foray that demonstrated he was still welcome in some parts of the world.

Above all, Russia helps shape the global oil market and maximize crucial revenues for the Kremlin through the OPEC+ alliance of crude-producing countries, which both countries dominate. Saudi Arabia did everything possible not to condemn Russia after the start of the war. Putin also visited the Kingdom in December in a rare foreign foray that demonstrated he was still welcome in some parts of the world. What Saudi Arabia gets: In addition to the OPEC+ partnership, Saudi Arabia has benefited from help from Russia to avoid pariah status. Putin was one of the few leaders to greet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with smiles and greetings at the 2018 G20 summit, two months after his country's agents assassinated Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. US President Joe Biden has since backed away from his earlier pledge to isolate Riyadh following Khashoggi's killing and sought to strengthen the two countries' alliance. But as Saudi foreign policy becomes increasingly transactional and driven by economic interests, ties with Moscow will only deepen. Türkiye What Russia gets: Putin is juggling geopolitical rivalry with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in countries including Syria, Libya and the Caucasus region, while promoting trade to his third-largest export market last year. Turkey has also become a key hub for indirect imports of sanctioned goods sought by Russia, and help for Putin in maintaining his country's global ties.

Putin is juggling geopolitical rivalry with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in countries including Syria, Libya and the Caucasus region, while promoting trade to his third-largest export market last year. Turkey has also become a key hub for indirect imports of sanctioned goods sought by Russia, and help for Putin in maintaining his country's global ties. What Turkey gets: While siding with Ukraine in the war, Erdogan has refused to join sanctions against Russia, which is a major gas supplier to Turkey and is building its first nuclear power plant. Turkey's tourism and agricultural industries rely heavily on the Russian market. Erdogan has positioned himself as a self-appointed mediator between Ukraine and Russia, helping broker deals on grain shipments and prisoner exchanges. Iran What Russia gets: Russia has turned to Iran for drones to help in its war in Ukraine and is building a trade route with Tehran linking India, which could help ease the impact of international sanctions. Russian and Iranian officials discussed strengthening financial and banking cooperation to ease sanctions pressure, as Moscow learns from Tehran's experience during decades of isolation.

Russia has turned to Iran for drones to help in its war in Ukraine and is building a trade route with Tehran linking India, which could help ease the impact of international sanctions. Russian and Iranian officials discussed strengthening financial and banking cooperation to ease sanctions pressure, as Moscow learns from Tehran's experience during decades of isolation. What Iran gets: Iran is turning to Russia for weapons, including air defense systems and fighter jets, to replace outdated equipment. It also counted on Moscow to build its Bushehr nuclear power plant. Tehran has joined Russia in supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the war in Syria and shares Moscow's hostility toward the US presence in the Middle East. India What Russia gets: India, the world's third-largest crude consumer, has been a major buyer of discounted Russian oil since the invasion of Ukraine but tougher enforcement of U.S. sanctions aimed at stifling the flow of petrodollars to the Kremlin's coffers is now disrupting supplies. The relationship with India provides legitimacy to Russia as it courts the so-called Global South.

India, the world's third-largest crude consumer, has been a major buyer of discounted Russian oil since the invasion of Ukraine but tougher enforcement of U.S. sanctions aimed at stifling the flow of petrodollars to the Kremlin's coffers is now disrupting supplies. The relationship with India provides legitimacy to Russia as it courts the so-called Global South. What India gets: Oil is discounted, but Russia is also a long-standing and reliable arms supplier. Moscow has shown willingness to help the South Asian nation by using its veto power in the UN Security Council to support Indian interests. Close ties with Russia also provide a counterbalance to other major world powers, helping India maintain its strategic autonomy. Brazil What Russia gets: Russia benefits diplomatically from its ties to Latin America's largest economy and its relative leadership in the region. Brazil is a founding member with Russia of the BRICS group of countries. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has so far sought to position his country as a neutral nation capable of maintaining ties with Russia and Ukraine and has repeatedly rejected calls to send weapons to kyiv, arguing that the strategy of the United States and the European Union undermines the prospect of a negotiated solution.

Russia benefits diplomatically from its ties to Latin America's largest economy and its relative leadership in the region. Brazil is a founding member with Russia of the BRICS group of countries. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has so far sought to position his country as a neutral nation capable of maintaining ties with Russia and Ukraine and has repeatedly rejected calls to send weapons to kyiv, arguing that the strategy of the United States and the European Union undermines the prospect of a negotiated solution. What Brazil gets: On the commercial front, Brazil imports Russian fertilizers, as well as diesel and petroleum products. Most importantly, Brazil gains a partner in efforts to reshape the U.S.-led world order; Lula has long campaigned for reforms to global institutions like the IMF in order to make them more representative of the South. But even apart from Lula, Brazilian leaders have long found a reliable and unconditional ally in Russia. Hungary What Russia gets: Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has maintained close ties with Putin, with the Hungarian leader meeting his Russian counterpart in Beijing last October. This made Putin an ally within the EU who blocked financial aid to Ukraine, threatened to scuttle Kiev's accession talks with the bloc and even delayed membership by more than a year from Sweden to NATO.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has maintained close ties with Putin, with the Hungarian leader meeting his Russian counterpart in Beijing last October. This made Putin an ally within the EU who blocked financial aid to Ukraine, threatened to scuttle Kiev's accession talks with the bloc and even delayed membership by more than a year from Sweden to NATO. What Hungary gets: Energy. Hungary is one of the few EU countries that still receives Russian gas, and Russian nuclear company Rosatom retains a leading role in the expansion of its only nuclear power plant. Meanwhile, Orban, seen as a form of illiberal democracy, is gaining support for his ideological alternative to the US-led international order. South Africa What Russia gets: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has refused to condemn Putin for the war, nor to support United Nations resolutions censuring Moscow for the invasion. The two countries are both members of BRICS and its forums have provided opportunities for their leaders to interact regularly. Ramaphosa persuaded Putin to skip the BRICS summit in Johannesburg last year and attend virtually, saving Pretoria from having to decide whether to arrest him under the ICC arrest warrant .

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has refused to condemn Putin for the war, nor to support United Nations resolutions censuring Moscow for the invasion. The two countries are both members of BRICS and its forums have provided opportunities for their leaders to interact regularly. Ramaphosa persuaded Putin to skip the BRICS summit in Johannesburg last year and attend virtually, saving Pretoria from having to decide whether to arrest him under the ICC arrest warrant . What South Africa gets: Although trade between Russia and South Africa is negligible, they have long-standing historical ties that stem from the proactive stance taken by the Soviet Union against white minority rule. A number of senior figures from the African National Congress sought refuge and military training in Russia during the apartheid era. Russian companies were in the running to build new nuclear power plants in South Africa during the tenure of former President Jacob Zumas, although plans to award a contract have been frozen since Ramaphosa took office in 2018 due to cost. Russia has also sought to build goodwill in Africa through security assistance, weapons and food grains that, in part, were cut off because its war in Ukraine threatened shipping on the black Sea. In turn, Russia wants access to markets and new allies that can soften the impact of sanctions and expand its military influence at the expense of Western powers.

The budding friendship with Kim Jong Un also benefited Russia. The United States, South Korea and others say North Korea is sending massive amounts of artillery shells as well as short-range nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. In exchange, Russia is accused of supplying Pyongyang with food, raw materials and parts used in the manufacture of weapons. Russia also vetoed a UN Security Council resolution to extend the membership of a group of experts tasked with reporting on developments in North Korea's nuclear arsenal.

Other countries like the United Arab Emirates, where tens of thousands of Russians settled after the outbreak of war, and Egypt as well as former allies like Venezuela and Cuba have also maintained ties.

For now, despite the best efforts of the United States and its allies, Russia remains anything but isolated.

