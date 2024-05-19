Donald Trump again asks Joe Biden to take a drug test before presidential candidate debate





Donald Trump reiterated his demand that Joe Biden take a drug test before the live television debate of the US presidential candidates, saying the president was high as a kite when he delivered his speech on the State of the Union in March.

This week, Mr. Biden agreed to debate Mr. Trump on June 27 and September 10. The Republican has a narrow lead in the polls.

He acts like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, buddy, Mr. Biden said, adding that he beat Mr. Trump in their debates before the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking at a dinner in Minnesota on Friday evening, Mr. Trump said he was ready to participate in the debate.

Donald Trump made his remarks about Joe Biden at a dinner in Minnesota on Friday evening – Scott Olson/Getty Images North America

I just want to debate this guy, but you know, and I'm also going to demand a drug test, by the way, Mr. Trump, 77, told Republicans at the dinner.

I am. No, I really am. I don't want it to come as the State of the Union. He was high as a kite, he said, adding, “We're going to require a drug test.”

Mr. Trump did not say whether he would also take a drug test before the televised debates.

The claim that Mr Biden, 81, was on drugs during his State of the Union address has become a talking point among the US right, even though it is not based on any evidence.

A Donald Trump supporter sports a “Make America Godly Again” top at an Ohio rally in March – Jessie Wardarski/AP

On Thursday, Greg Murphy, a Republican and urologist, accused the president of being stimulated by something that day.

He can't stay under the lights that long, and I don't think he can keep a concept in his brain that long, he said on Fox News.

Sean Hannity, the Fox News host, also called Mr. Biden hyper-caffeinated.

This is not the first time Mr. Trump has demanded that Mr. Biden take a drug test.

He claimed Mr. Biden had been inconsistent in the Democratic primaries in 2020. He said he would strongly demand a drug test before their debates ahead of the White House race that year.

Vice President Biden intends to respond verbally to his debate. If the president thinks his best arguments are based on urine, Kate Bedingfield, Mr. Biden's deputy campaign manager, responded.

We expected nothing less from Donald Trump, who lost the opportunity to protect the lives of 200,000 Americans when he failed to develop a plan to stop Covid-19.

Neither man ultimately underwent drug testing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-repeats-demand-joe-105744936.html

