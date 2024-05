Top Tory admits it was a huge mistake to oust Boris Johnson from Downing Street | Politics | News

The Conservatives were wrong to oust Boris Johnson, former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has admitted. The leading Conservative MP described the ex-PM as the most “important” leader since Margaret Thatcher. Mr Johnson was forced out of the No 10 job two years ago following a mass revolt by ministers sparked by a series of scandals. Mr. Zahawi told the Sunday hours: I wish we would have kept our cool. Many colleagues were scared. “If our colleagues had taken a step back and realized that Twitter wasn't the country, we probably would have made a very different decision.

Mr Zahawi was appointed chancellor in July 2022 following the resignation of Rishi Sunak, but publicly called for Mr Johnson to leave two days later. The Stratford-on-Avon MP revealed he told the then Prime Minister the herd was on the run and unless he was prepared to resign on his own terms they were going to drag your carcass out of this place. As for whether the Conservative Party would be better off if Mr Johnson had survived, the former minister added: “I don't know. I wish we had kept our cool, yes. “I genuinely felt that the combination of anti-Boris campaigners and our opponents were taking advantage, in many ways, of the parliamentary party being so frightened. “I think if people had just taken a breath, taken a step back and audited the accomplishments. If we look back at the number of prime ministers who have had to deal with Brexit, a global pandemic and, of course, the economic recovery beyond that: to top it all off, the war on our continent, where it ruled the world.

“The great lady [Thatcher] has accompanied me on this journey throughout my career at this place. “Apart from her, I cannot think of a more consistent Prime Minister of her generation. Mr Zahawi was later made party chairman under Mr Sunak, but was sacked in January 2023 after an investigation found he failed to disclose that HMRC was investigating his tax affairs. He left Parliament during the general election and was appointed chairman of online retailer Very Group.

It comes as the Conservatives fell in the polls following Mr Johnson's departure from Downing Street. The former Prime Minister also resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip last year following a “witch hunt” investigation into the party feud. But there are rumors that he could make a sensational political comeback in the future. The charismatic 59-year-old promised Daily Express readers: “I'll be back” after leaving Parliament. There have been calls for him to jump into the Tory election campaign following the thaw in relations with Mr Sunak, to help keep Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer out of Number 10. Mr Johnson led the party to a landslide victory in the 2019 general election and is considered a formidable campaigner.

