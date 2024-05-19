Donald Trump brutally mocked by Joe Biden's team for nearly falling on stage during rally





President Joe Biden's campaign team trolled Donald Trump after he was caught embarrassingly wobbling while on stage at a rally in Minnesota.

The team went to X, where they shared a clip of the incident. They called the former president “weak” and mocked him for going on a tirade about how bad the scene was.

Joe Biden's team calls Donald Trump 'weak' for nearly falling during speech

A weak Trump almost falls on stage after leaning too hard on his podium, then launches into an angry speech calling his event organizers shitty pic.twitter.com/4fzPZfgpuZ

Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 18, 2024

As part of Trump's campaign to promote his re-election bid, the former president recently held a rally in Minnesota.

During his speech, Trump encountered a moment of embarrassment when the podium he was holding tilted, causing the billionaire tycoon to wobble embarrassingly on stage.

Angered by the incident, Trump later called out the event organizers for installing what appeared to be a faulty setup.

“You know this is the worst platform, who set up this scene?” he said. “This fucking place is falling apart.”

A clip of the incident was later shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Biden-Harris headquarters and captioned with a statement that trolled Trump.

It read: “A weak Trump nearly falls on stage after leaning too hard on his podium, then launching into an angry rant, calling his event organizers 'shitty.'

Social media users trolled Donald Trump over 'embarrassing' video

MEGA

In the comments section, social media users joined in the fun, accusing Trump of “embarrassing himself” and alleging that event organizers were underpaid.

One person wrote: “They couldn't find a regular contractor to build it because they knew he wouldn't pay them! Lol. ” While a second person commented: “You get what you don’t pay for.”

Another person quoted the video: “He can't even be a little embarrassed or laugh at himself. Being uncomfortable means taking it out on others and taking the spotlight away for a moment. It's a small example of the way his ego runs everything.”

Someone else remarked: “You know, if you name the people who do the hard work often enough, you soon find yourself with no one willing to do the hard work, you Orange bastard.” »

Another person commented: “Jesus Christ. He can't admit ONE THING… blaming others.

Donald Trump recently demanded an apology from Joe Biden for his legal battle

MEGA

Trump recently demanded Biden apologize to him, saying he was the mastermind behind his ongoing legal problems.

The ex-president took advantage of his Truth Social platform to deplore his situation and asked that his secret trial be abandoned.

He wrote on the social media site: “There is near universal agreement that Alvin Bragg's witch hunt against me, a sham trial initiated and prosecuted directly from the inner halls of the White House and Department of Justice, should be immediately abandoned, with apologies to me and everyone who had to live with this election interference hoax against Joe Biden's twisted political opponent, it's not nice!!!”

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying his business records with intent to defraud and commit another crime. It stems from secret payments made to former adult star Stormy Daniels to hide her one-night stand with the billionaire mogul.

Donald Trump wants Joe Biden to take a drug test before their debate

MEGA

In the run-up to the presidential debates, Trump insisted that Biden take a drug test to be sure he is following the rules.

The billionaire tycoon referenced the outgoing president's State of the Union address, alleging that Biden used performance-enhancing drugs because he was “high as a kite” when he delivered the speech.

“I just want to debate this guy, but you know, and I'm also going to demand a drug test, by the way,” Trump said during a speech at a GOP dinner in St. Paul, Minnesota , according to the New York Post.

He continued: “I am. No, I really am. I don't want him to come in like the State of the Union. He was high as a kite. We're going to demand a drug test drugs.”

Elsewhere, the billionaire politician shared his thoughts on the networks hosting the debates, noting: “They're going to be fair, I think they're going to be pretty fair.”

Former president says prosecutor Alvin Bragg intends to drop case

MEGA

Over the course of the trial's several weeks, figures like Daniels, Trump lawyer Micheal Cohen, and former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker have all taken the stand.

Court hearings are expected to last a few more weeks before a verdict is reached. However, Trump recently made a surprising statement, saying the prosecution led by Alvin Bragg wanted to drop the case.

“People think that [George] Soros supported DA, Alvin Bragg, who never wanted to start the witch hunt against me in the first place, will drop this ridiculous and very unpatriotic “case” in order to save a lot of money, and also self-respect from his once revered Office,” the real estate mogul wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump added: “He could then focus on violent crime, which is rampant and completely out of control in New York.”

