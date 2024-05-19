Russia and China have their differences but Putin and Xi don't talk about them

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China in May 1617 to hold another summit with President Xi Jinping. It was his second visit to Beijing in six months. Putin and Xi have met more than 40 times since 2010. The question every international affairs expert wants to ask is: what is the new result of the latest confabulations?

The answer lies in careful study of every statement made and every document released by the two governments in the context of recent major interactions between the two leaders. The latest summit must be seen in the context of the historic summit in February 2022, during which both sides announced a “no-holds-barred” partnership.

Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing: immediate backdrop

The latest summit took place as the Ukrainian conflict continued unabated. The news from the war front was good for Russia as its troops launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, securing additional territories. The contrast was stark between a confident Putin walking the red carpet in Beijing and a worried President Volodymyr Zelensky canceling his foreign visits due to recent setbacks. Anxious Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, rushed to kyiv to ensure more US aid would reach Ukraine, as the Chinese president prepared to host a glittering banquet for his Russian guests.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba walk past frescoes at the golden-domed St. Michael Monastery in Kyiv, May 15, 2024 | AFP

The context was also marked by Israel's merciless attack on Rafah in Gaza, despite almost universal condemnation and opposition. The Western alliance led by the United States found itself in a particularly vulnerable situation just as the Eastern Alliance of Russia and China demonstrated its unity and strength while condemning the United States for its penchant for forming alliances and their Cold War mentality!

Putin's visit was also preceded by a further deterioration in US-China relations, as a series of visits by senior US officials to Beijing resulted in Washington imposing sharp increases in tariffs. customs on the importation of several Chinese products. Furthermore, Xi Jinping's recent tour of Western and Central Europe showed his courage by talking tough with the EU on the one hand and expanding the contours of cooperation with Serbia and Hungary on the other.

Putin's visit, optics and results

Television images conveying the majesty of protocol and military pomp associated with a state visit were designed to impress and show that Russian-Chinese relations are in their best phase.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold an informal meeting at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing on May 16, 2024 | AFP via Sputnik

After all, this visit was part of the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states. Public events revealed positive personal chemistry between the two leaders. The presence of numerous teams comprising senior officials from both sides at the talks was noted. The rest was left to the discretion of Putin and Xi Jinping through their written remarks at the press conference and through the joint statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era in bilateral relations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and officials from both sides meet in Beijing on May 16, 2024 | AFP

The two governments stressed the importance of the five principles that govern Sino-Russian relations, presented as an excellent example of a new form of international relations as well as good neighborly relations. It is worth taking a closer look at these particular principles or characteristics of relationships.

First, mutual respect, equality and mutual support for each other's core interests and major concerns constitute a major driving force. Doesn’t that smack of alliance? Secondly, satisfaction was expressed over bilateral trade of $240 billion, indicating an increase of 2.7 times in a decade. This was accompanied by a determination to expand cooperation in ports, transportation and logistics, as well as stable global industrial and supply chains. China has become a vital trading partner for Russia, hampered by the impact of Western sanctions. Third, the importance of cultural relations and people-to-people ties was highlighted, with the decision announced to celebrate 2024 and 2025 as China-Russia Cultural Years through a long series of cultural events held in the two countries.

Fourth, the value of strategic coordination was highlighted to safeguard the UN-centered international system, including new multilateral platforms. It was indicated that with Russia and China chairing BRICS and SCO respectively (the latter will begin soon), the two sides will support each other in their chairmanship. Furthermore, they would build a high-quality partnership to build the unity and strength of the Global South. Fifth, both sides came out in favor of a political settlement of the world's trouble spots.

Emphasis was placed on urgently resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a two-state formula. Regarding the war in Ukraine, they said a political settlement was the right way forward. Russia has endorsed China's position on Ukraine, giving a boost to the latter's dual role as a staunch supporter of Russia and a mediator with dubious credentials. Putin said many provisions of China's 12-point peace plan were consistent with Russia's approach and could serve as a basis for a peaceful settlement, but that the West and kyiv were not ready.

Reactions, perceptions

Without conveying anything truly new or tangible, Russia and China used Putin's visit to inform the world that their partnership was strong and thriving. They have their differences, but they don't talk about them. This is a subject that Western and Asian experts on Russian-Chinese relations must decipher.

A crucial challenge for Beijing was how to deal with the negative impact of U.S. sanctions on the Russian economy and recent U.S. tariff measures against China. Putin appears to have pressed China to continue supplying equipment and technology such as machine tools, silicon chips, etc. to help its war-torn economy.

A Singapore-based academic, Hoo Tiang Boon, said both sides wanted to show that despite what is happening globally, despite the pressures both sides face from the United States, both sides are not about to turn their backs on each other. .

The country that has received a lot of criticism and negative attention during the Beijing negotiations is the United States. This shook Washington; the State Department deputy spokesperson noted that China cannot have it both ways. He explained: “You cannot want to deepen relations with Europe while continuing to fuel the greatest threat to European security in a long time.

Regarding Ukraine, the White House said China's position was not impartial and urged the Chinese government to work for Russia's immediate withdrawal from Ukraine.

Putin's visit to Beijing: view from New Delhi

The Beijing summit was followed with keen interest in the Indian capital, despite ongoing preoccupation with the ongoing general elections. The rapprochement between China and Russia and how to identify the downsides of this relationship are issues that are the subject of much debate on the think tank circuit in New Delhi. However, one point is clear: increased coordination between Moscow and Beijing on all BRICS and SCO issues and their coordinated approach towards the Global South means that India must plan its responses very carefully. care.

Also watch | Putin in China: Xi and Putin reaffirm their status as “priority partners” and criticize the United States On a broader level, India will need to do everything in its power to strengthen its time-tested relations with Russia through an early summit. Will it also consider its options for resetting its ties with China? But Beijing must first decide how to break the four-year impasse on border issues. Is this okay? Watch this place.

