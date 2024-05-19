Politics
Trkiye has become our 'gateway to the outside world': Turkish Cypriot minister
Sadik Gardiyanoglu, Minister of Labor and Social Security of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), highlighted Trkiye's long-standing support in gaining international visibility, saying: “Trkiye has become the gateway to the TRNC to the outside world.
Speaking to Anadolu regarding participation as an observer state in the first meeting of ministers responsible for social policy of the Organization of Turkish States (OTS) in Istanbul, Gardiyanoglu emphasized that the TRNC became a member observer of the OTS by unanimous decision of other States in geographical areas of which “we are historically a part”.
“I would like to thank President of the Republic of Trkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and (Turkish) Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas for their contributions,” he added.
Gardiyanoglu noted that as a member of the Organization of Turkish States, the TRNC attaches importance to the meeting for integration in terms of social policies and believes that the country will become a full member as soon as possible.
Emphasizing that such meetings increase the recognition of the TRNC in the international arena, Gardiyanoglu said: “We are extremely happy and proud to be part of this big family.
– Even if the whole world does not want to see us, the reality of the TRNC is in front of the press and political organizations around the world.
Stressing that full recognition of the TRNC by Turkish states will not happen in an instant and will not happen through a process, he stressed that integration from below must happen first. “Ministries must know each other, systems must know each other.
Emphasizing that the TRNC's only link for centuries was with Trkiye. Due to its geographical location, Gardiyanoglu said: “Although other Turkish states have contacts in northern Cyprus, perhaps in an individual commercial sense, unfortunately they have not had political contacts until until today.
He stressed that due to isolation and embargoes, the TRNC could not open up to foreigners and its recognition was weak, noting that the unanimous decision of the Azerbaijani Parliament to approve the creation of a parliamentary friendship group between Azerbaijan and the TRNC was “a very serious initiative”.
“Once similar initiatives in other Turkish states start at the level of parliaments and reach the level of ministerial relations and when we can fully express ourselves to all Turkish states, I believe recognition will be achieved,” added Gardiyanoglu.
Pointing out that Erdogan has brought the Turkish Cypriot community and the TRNC, which are known geographically but did not want to be seen and have been isolated for years, to the world's showcase, Gardiyanoglu said: For the moment, even if the whole world does not want to see us, the reality of the TRNC is in front of the press and political organizations around the world.
– The TRNC has accelerated social policies
Noting that they have started serious work for the elderly, disabled and needy people in TRNC, Gardiyanoglu said in this context that they will build two new nursing homes and two rehabilitation centers this year, as well as only six retirement homes during the government's mandate. Office.
He highlighted that they have opened employment opportunities for 500 people with disabilities in five years and have started to carry out a project regarding the participation of people with disabilities in social life.
Emphasizing that they attach great importance to women in understanding the welfare state, Gardiyanoglu said: We have organized courses on the survival of Cypriot culture, the development of manual skills and the continuation of art.
“We have started providing a full social bonus and salary support to all women who received certificates in these courses. Let's keep them in economic life and let them earn income for their households.
– The presence of Trkiye gives confidence to the TRNC
Stressing that Ankara's presence and support since 1958 gave them confidence, he said “Trkiye brought peace to the island”, adding that Trkiye's presence on the island gives them “strength and motivation”.
Stressing that Trkiye is a source of self-confidence for the TRNC, he noted: Having power behind you increases your freedom. When Israeli-Palestinian events began to escalate, the late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat told the late Rauf Raif Denktas, founding president of the TRNC: “Denktas, you are so lucky because you have a homeland behind you.
“Even saying this now makes the heart swell. Because we know that we also have our homeland, Turkey, behind us. If Palestine had a homeland behind it, we would be talking about different things today. We would not be talking about Israeli oppression and genocide. I am proud to be Turkish. I am very proud to be a member of this great family.
Since October 7, after a Hamas attack which killed less than 1,200 Israelis, Tel Aviv has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, where, according to it, Hamas fighters are hiding.
Since then, more than 35,270 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and more than 79,200 others have been injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.
