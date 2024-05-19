The best celebrity reactions to the Prime Minister's resignation





Boris Johnson the resignation was greeted with delight by many celebrities on social media. On Thursday July 7, Johnson announced that he resign as Prime Minister following a series resignations in protest against his leadership. He will remain in power until a successor is named, which is expected to be the case by the Conservative Party conference in October. Her resignation speech was widely mocked on social media, with Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney writing: THEMS THE BREAKS?!?!? The Twitter account Have I Got News For You, meanwhile, posted: After Boris Johnson paid tribute to his children during his resignation speech, experts point out that if he had listed them all, he could have stayed in office until 2028. Singer Beverley Knight added: I just heard Boris's speech. Just shameless. No contrition. Not even a mention of why we, the nation, are in the mess we find ourselves in. Those of you who voted for him, come get your boy. Comedian Alistair Green, meanwhile, published a parody version of the speech. And actor Stephen Mangan joked he could play former chancellor Rishi Sunak in a farce about the collapse of Johnson's cabinet. (Twitter) Many other celebrities also reacted to the news of Johnson's resignation on Twitter. Sherwood star David Morrissey wrote: He's gone! Comedian Frankie Boyle posted: Essentially a spoken word version of My Way. If I may quote my own reviews… what a fucking speech, added comedian Nish Kumar. Boris Johnson (Getty) Actor Kerry Godliman wrote: Google Speech Translate: I can't believe you think I'm shit. In this way until Star Aisling Bea posted: I'm not trying to burst the goodbye Boris bubble, but at the end of every season of Stranger Thingswhen we think the bad thing is gone and defeated, we learn that it lives in the hearts and minds of frightened children… or that it is secretly funded and supported by the Russian government. Before Johnson's speech, comedian David Baddiel wrote: I think many people will feel the same way at this deeply historic moment, which is that FFS will be giving the resignation speech as soon as I have to come out later this morning and I really want to sit down. here, we don't care. Kathy Burke posted a dancing GIF with the words: Bye bye Bog Job, you fucking clown. Actor Adrian Edmondson joked: Quit! Stephen Fry reacted to the news in a tweet thread beginning: He's leaving! Bless my soul. Oh and oy and oomph, those days, Fry wrote in another post, sharing a photo of Johnson with former US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, in 2019. Maybe it's the colossal date with a man he keeps referring to. Follow live updates on Boris Johnson's resignation here.

