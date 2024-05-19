Siberian Force 2: agreement between Putin and Xi Jinping for the new gas pipeline between Russia and China





A new gas pipeline between Russia and China will replace European supplies after the North Stream attack in 2022, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin reiterated during his visit to Beijing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during his visit to China that Moscow and Beijing had reiterated their interest in the construction of the Siberian Force 2 gas pipeline, which would increase and make more efficient the supply of gas and oil Russians from the Asian country. .

It is enough to remember that the sanctions against Moscow would have bankrupted the Euro-Asian country in three weeks. “Gazprom and our oil companies will definitely reach an agreement. There are several routes. One of them passes through Mongolia, and a gas pipeline and an oil pipeline can be laid in the same corridor, ”he said at a press conference, adding that “specialists must decide on the best route” , which could also include the Northern Sea Route. “All options are possible. All solutions are acceptable and economically viable. We have to choose the best,” he said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that the signing of the contract for the construction of the gas pipeline would take place in the near future, emphasizing that other energy projects between the two countries were also under development. Siberia Force 2, a gas pipeline project that would connect western Siberia to China. With a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters per year, it could transport Russian energy resources from the fields of the Yamal Peninsula and the Nadym-Pur-Taz region in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. There are several options for laying the gas pipeline: one route passing through Kazakhstan, another route passing through Mongolia and a third directly from Russia to China. In December, Novak announced that Russian energy giant Gazprom had reached agreements with the China National Petroleum Company on the construction of the project and that the two companies were discussing the final economic conditions of its implementation. At the same time, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the Siberian Force 2 could replace the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, sabotaged during an attack in September 2022. This gas pipeline could transport 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year, or a similar volume. capacity to that planned for Siberian Force 2. Russia already has a pipeline connecting it to China, called the Siberian Force, which allows the passage of 38 billion cubic meters of methane per year. For comparison, the Nord Stream that we are talking about so much these days, which connects Russia to Europe, and which is under maintenance, therefore stopped since last Friday September 2, has a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters per year. The agreement for the 3,000 km-long Siberian Force was signed between Putin and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. In 2014 and 2019, it was already operational, at a total cost of 55 billion euros, transporting around 10 billion cubic meters of gas each year. Government-controlled Russian energy company Rosneft said it had reached agreements with Mongolia to build the second gas pipeline. Gazprom has approved a feasibility study for Power of Siberia 2, which will connect Russia to China via Mongolia. The gas pipeline project, called Soyuz Vostok, could have an export capacity of 50 billion cubic meters per year, 1.3 times greater than that of Power of Siberia. Work will begin in 2024 and is expected to be completed in 2030. Gazprom also announced that China will now settle its gas supply contracts in rubles and yuan, rather than dollars. The gas will come from the Yamal fields which currently supply the pipelines which carry gas to the west and to Europe. Regardless, Russian gas deliveries to China are constantly increasing, and not just because of retaliation resulting from the Ukrainian invasion. During the first months of 2022, Gazprom channeled a historic quantity of methane to the Siberian Forza: faced with the sharp reduction in supplies from European countries, between January and June 2022, the quantity of fuel transported to China increased by 63.4%. Andrea Puccio – www.occhisulmondo.info

