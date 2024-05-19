



ISTANBUL Thousands of people flocked to marches and commemoration ceremonies across the country to honor the start of the Turkish War of Independence in 1919, commemorating Atatrk, Youth Day and sports, May 19. The founding leader of Trkiyes, Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, arrived in the northern province of Samsun on May 19, 1919 to launch a war that would result four years later in the establishment of a new secular and democratic republic. At the heart of Atatrk’s May 19 dedication to the youth is his vision of them as the architects of Trkiyes’ future. As part of the commemoration of the 105th anniversary of this landmark event, tens of thousands of people converged on Antkabir, Atatrk's mausoleum, early in the morning, laying carnations and paying their respects. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan took to social media to honor the day, emphasizing that the date had been the spark of the indomitable spirit of independence and future that was rising from every corner of the country. “The spirit of May 19 is the greatest asset, the greatest capital of this nation. The meaning of opposing difficulties, of fighting collectively with determination, resilience and faith, lies in this spirit,” Erdoan expressed, affirming the determination of the nation to maintain this spirit despite all the challenges encountered. Meanwhile, Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Akn Bak, accompanied by young people from the country's 81 provinces, as well as Turkish Cyprus and Azerbaijan, visited Antkabir, where another ceremony took place place. According to tradition, the land from the garden of Atatrk's hometown of Thessaloniki, now located on the borders of Greece, was entrusted to the athletes who carried it to the ruler's mausoleum, Antkabir. In Samsun, the historic focal point of the day, a youth march took place, with a Turkish flag measuring 1,919 meters carried by a procession of citizens. Sailors rowed sailboats, canoes and kayaks adorned with Turkish flags, accompanied by fishing boats, creating a maritime procession on the Golden Horn in Istanbul. As the athletes set sail amid Turkish flags and anthems, citizens on the shore showed solidarity. In Mula's Fethiye district, a group of divers paid tribute to Atatrk by unfurling a Turkish flag underwater. All 81 provinces of the country participated in the festivities, with many artists performing on stage. The Trkiyes Air Force aerobatic team, the Turkish Stars, dazzled spectators with a breathtaking show in the skies above Samsun, while the warships opened to the public along the country's coasts attracted large numbers of visitors throughout the week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/nation-celebrates-youth-day-commemorates-ataturk-193682 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

