With 25 rallies, Bengal no. 1 on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign this year | Kolkata News







Even before the election rallies were announced, Modi had addressed four rallies in Bengal. “He had set the tone at the Barasat rally by focusing on

According to BJP general secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay, the Prime Minister has focused on four states – Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bengal – which are likely to play a key role in his development plans for the eastern part and coastal regions of the country. “He focused on 'Purvoday' and development of India cannot take place if these states are not brought at par with overall development,” Chattopadhyay said.

Bengal BJP leaders pointed out that at several rallies in the state, Modi had spoken of a “sweep” by the BJP. Instead of the constituencies in which the BJP performed well in 2019, the Prime Minister focused on the states in which the party could not perform well. Modi held rallies in and around constituencies like Krishnanagar of Nadia in Nadia and Arambag of Hooghly in Hooghly. The BJP was slightly behind the TMC in both districts in 2019. Modi is also expected to address a rally in Barasat.

