Politics
Boris Johnson reveals he choked up when asked to describe the Queen in the past tense
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo: Parliament TV)
Boris Johnson has revealed he choked up when the BBC asked him to describe Queen Elizabeth in the past tense.
The former prime minister spoke in the House of Commons for the first time from the backbenches after his resignation on Tuesday.
Johnson paid an unusually moving and personal tribute to the monarch, who died on Thursday.
MPs from across the political spectrum paid tribute to the Queen as The UK has entered a ten-day mourning period.
Johnson told MPs: A few months ago the BBC came to me to talk about Her Majesty the Queen, and we sat down, the cameras started rolling and they asked me to talk about her on pass.
I'm afraid I've just choked and won't be able to continue. I'm definitely not easily moved to tears, but I was so overcome with sadness that I had to ask them to go away.
I know that today, countless people in this country and around the world have experienced the same sudden and unexpected emotion.
Johnson said the Queen was as radiant, as knowledgeable and as fascinated by politics as ever during their last meeting before her resignation.
He said: This impulse to fulfill her duty carried her through her 10th decade to the very moment at Balmoral, as my right honorable friend [Liz Truss] said just three days ago, when she greeted her 14th Prime Minister and welcomed her 15th.
I can tell you that in that audience she was as radiant and as knowledgeable and as fascinated by politics as I can remember and as wise in her advice as anyone I know, if not wiser.
He praised the Queen's humility and refusal to be grandiose and drew laughter from MPs when he said: Unlike us politicians, with our outragers and our armored convoys, I can tell you as as a direct eyewitness that she herself was driving in her own car. without detectives or bodyguards, bounding at alarming speed across the Scottish landscape to the astonishment of the walkers and tourists they encountered.
Praising the indomitable spirit with which she created the modern constitutional monarchy, he added: The fact that today we can say with such confidence God Save the King is a tribute to him, but above all to Elizabeth the Great, who has worked so hard for the good of his country, not just now but for generations to come.
Former Prime Minister Theresa May also paid tribute to the Queen during the special Commons debate.
Former Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: Parliament TV)
She said: Queen Elizabeth II was quite simply the most remarkable person I have ever met.
May added: Around the world, for many people, meeting Queen Elizabeth simply marked their day and will be the memory of a lifetime for many.
Of course, for those of us who had the honor of being one of his prime ministers, these meetings were more frequent with the weekly hearings.
These were not meetings with a high and mighty monarch, but a conversation with a woman of experience, knowledge and immense wisdom.
From Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, 15 prime ministers have served the Queen throughout her 70-year reign.
The Queen would have regular contact with the then Prime Minister and weekly audiences with them at Buckingham Palace.
The Prime Minister should keep the Queen informed on matters of national importance.
This article was originally published on HuffPost United Kingdom and has been updated.
Related…
|
Sources
2/ https://ca.movies.yahoo.com/news/boris-johnson-reveals-choked-asked-121445219.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson reveals he choked up when asked to describe the Queen in the past tense
- You'll soon be able to see the Aurora again in the UK
- Wells, St. Clair Shores native and 1980 Olympic Games hockey gold medalist, dies at 66
- Google sings a vowel song when Android 15 crosses the T This week's news
- Jawbone of sperm whale washed up in New Zealand stolenExBulletin
- Plant-based diet lowers risk of heart disease, cancer and death
- For Generation Z, sustainable fashion is about more than shopping. It’s a “state of mind”
- Google Pixel 9 series wallpapers and colors revealed in latest leak
- Xi Jinping is more subtle than Putin but has the same power to cause harm
- US Army awards Lockheed Martin $756 million contract for hypersonic weapons system
- 4A STATE TENNIS: Sandpoint girls win first title in school history, Rickert wins singles championship
- With 25 rallies, Bengal no. 1 on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign this year | Kolkata News