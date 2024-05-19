Boris Johnson reveals he choked up when asked to describe the Queen in the past tense

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo: Parliament TV)

Boris Johnson has revealed he choked up when the BBC asked him to describe Queen Elizabeth in the past tense.

The former prime minister spoke in the House of Commons for the first time from the backbenches after his resignation on Tuesday.

Johnson paid an unusually moving and personal tribute to the monarch, who died on Thursday.

MPs from across the political spectrum paid tribute to the Queen as The UK has entered a ten-day mourning period.

Johnson told MPs: A few months ago the BBC came to me to talk about Her Majesty the Queen, and we sat down, the cameras started rolling and they asked me to talk about her on pass.

I'm afraid I've just choked and won't be able to continue. I'm definitely not easily moved to tears, but I was so overcome with sadness that I had to ask them to go away.

I know that today, countless people in this country and around the world have experienced the same sudden and unexpected emotion.

Johnson said the Queen was as radiant, as knowledgeable and as fascinated by politics as ever during their last meeting before her resignation.

He said: This impulse to fulfill her duty carried her through her 10th decade to the very moment at Balmoral, as my right honorable friend [Liz Truss] said just three days ago, when she greeted her 14th Prime Minister and welcomed her 15th.

I can tell you that in that audience she was as radiant and as knowledgeable and as fascinated by politics as I can remember and as wise in her advice as anyone I know, if not wiser.

He praised the Queen's humility and refusal to be grandiose and drew laughter from MPs when he said: Unlike us politicians, with our outragers and our armored convoys, I can tell you as as a direct eyewitness that she herself was driving in her own car. without detectives or bodyguards, bounding at alarming speed across the Scottish landscape to the astonishment of the walkers and tourists they encountered.

Praising the indomitable spirit with which she created the modern constitutional monarchy, he added: The fact that today we can say with such confidence God Save the King is a tribute to him, but above all to Elizabeth the Great, who has worked so hard for the good of his country, not just now but for generations to come.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May also paid tribute to the Queen during the special Commons debate.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: Parliament TV)

She said: Queen Elizabeth II was quite simply the most remarkable person I have ever met.

May added: Around the world, for many people, meeting Queen Elizabeth simply marked their day and will be the memory of a lifetime for many.

Of course, for those of us who had the honor of being one of his prime ministers, these meetings were more frequent with the weekly hearings.

These were not meetings with a high and mighty monarch, but a conversation with a woman of experience, knowledge and immense wisdom.

From Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, 15 prime ministers have served the Queen throughout her 70-year reign.

The Queen would have regular contact with the then Prime Minister and weekly audiences with them at Buckingham Palace.

The Prime Minister should keep the Queen informed on matters of national importance.

This article was originally published on HuffPost United Kingdom and has been updated.

