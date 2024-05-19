Politics
Turks and Israelis lose trade ban amid war with Hamas
Following Turkey's decision to suspend trade with Israel, Turkish businesses are bracing for a financial hit and Israeli companies are seeking alternative sources for their imported products.
Bulent Gultekin, former governor of the Turkish central bank, said The media line that the ban would be disruptive for companies specializing in sectors that trade with Israel.
For more stories from The Media Line, visit themedialine.org.
“This is an important matter for them, and they will suffer the consequences,” he said.
Turkey's Commerce Ministry announced the ban Friday, saying the country would not resume trade with Israel until Israel allows “uninterrupted” aid to Gaza.
In the past, trade between the two countries has continued even during diplomatic crises.
According to the Economic Complexity Observatory, Turkish trade with Israel reached $7 billion in 2022, up from $288 million in 1995. Agricultural products, such as cars, steel, clothing and electronics , are among the main products exported by Turkey to Israel.
Exporting companies are looking for alternatives
Reuters reported Friday that some exporting companies were looking for other ways to get their products to Israel. One chocolate company told Reuters the ban would cause “significant material loss.”
Gultekin, a finance professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business who often visits Turkey, said the low price of Turkish exports is part of their appeal to Israel. Shipping items from Turkey to Israel is cheaper than shipping items from more distant countries like China.
After Bloomberg first reported the decision on Thursday, citing unnamed Turkish sources, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on the social media platform ports for Israeli imports and exports.
Several decades ago, Turkey and Israel signed a free trade agreement that took effect in 1997, eliminating tariff and non-tariff barriers.
Yigal Maor, a professor of maritime and port economics at the University of Haifa, told The Media Line that the Israeli government plans to file complaints with international financial organizations like the World Trade Organization over the ban.
“[It] It appears that many international procedures and agreements have been broken with this instruction,” he said.
In addition to raising prices for consumers, Maor said, Turkey's decision to suspend trade with Israel will damage Israeli companies' long-term confidence in the Turkish market, with effects that will last beyond of the end of the current war with Gaza.
Before the war in Gaza, Turkey and Israel experienced a rapprochement centered on economic relations. Ankara was particularly interested in developing ties in the energy sector.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's criticism of Israel has intensified as the war between Hamas and Israel has dragged on. Yet trade continued despite massive anti-Israel protests in Türkiye.
Erdogan's ban is partly because last month's national local elections shifted the balance of power within the Turkish government. The New Welfare Party, a hard-line Islamist party, received more than 6 percent of the vote, leading to fewer votes for Erdoan's Justice and Development Party and massive gains for secular opposition.
The New Welfare Party allied itself with Erdoan's party in last year's presidential and legislative elections, but in local elections it turned against it, criticizing continued trade between the Turkey and Israel.
“It was very difficult for Erdoan, so he was embarrassed by this dissident Islamist political party,” Gultekin said.
The blow to Turkish exporters comes after several years of economic difficulties in the country, including a free fall in the currency and a massive rise in the cost of consumer goods. Türkiye's official inflation rate reached 68.5% in March.
Nonetheless, the struggling economy received a boost last week when rating agency S&P raised Turkey's credit rating from B to B+.
Gultekin said the new rating was likely due to a change in government, with new officials steering the economy toward more orthodox policies, including raising interest rates to combat inflation.
“There is an improvement. … But there’s still a long way to go to feel comfortable,” Gultekin said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/turks-and-israelis-lose-out-over-trade-ban-analysis-801673
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turks and Israelis lose trade ban amid war with Hamas
- Answering the question the world wants to know: What happened to Tyler Hansbrough?
- PM Narendra Modi on NDTV
- 17 Rich Mom Dresses to Bring Resort Style to Life
- Latest Ukraine War: Ukraine 'Destroys Russian Black Sea Minesweeper' | World News
- Boris Johnson reveals he choked up when asked to describe the Queen in the past tense
- You'll soon be able to see the Aurora again in the UK
- Wells, St. Clair Shores native and 1980 Olympic Games hockey gold medalist, dies at 66
- Google sings a vowel song when Android 15 crosses the T This week's news
- Jawbone of sperm whale washed up in New Zealand stolenExBulletin
- Plant-based diet lowers risk of heart disease, cancer and death
- For Generation Z, sustainable fashion is about more than shopping. It’s a “state of mind”