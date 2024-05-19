“Bengal CM, under pressure from Muslim fundamentalists, is defaming and abusing our saints to get votes,” says PM Modi





Prime Minister Modi addresses rallies in West Bengal today. (PTI) Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates, May 19, 2024: With 48 seats going to be voted on tomorrow under Phase 5, political leaders have now shifted their attention to the upcoming sixth and seventh phases of the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addresses rallies in West Bengal today, intensified his attacks on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and CM Mamata Banerjee. In a “direct accusation”, the Prime Minister said, “The CM of West Bengal, under pressure from Muslim fundamentalists, is defaming and abusing our saints and organizations to get votes. » He was referring to the Bharat Sevashram Sangha, the Ramakrishna Mission and ISCKON. This comes days after Modi said he “doesn't do Hindu-Muslim relations” and also accused the opposition of spreading lies about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), saying it- This incites Hindus and Muslims to fight by playing vote bank politics. Earlier in Bengal's Purulia region, Prime Minister Modi targeted the opposition-led Indian bloc saying, “I have denounced the leaders of the Indian alliance in front of the country.” They want to complete the Constitution, encourage infiltrators, oppose the CAA to please their vote bank.” Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh, alongside his INDIA bloc ally and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Phulpur and Prayagraj. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, asserted that the INDIA bloc would come to power in the Lok Sabha polls and that the BJP “would not cross the 200 mark » in the polls. Addressing a rally in Goghat in the state, she accused the Congress and the CPI(M) of forging a nexus with the BJP in the state to discredit the state government. This comes days after she said her party would extend external support to the opposition alliance in case it manages to form a government at the Centre. Live blog Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Ahead of phase 6, Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies in Delhi; and more | Follow here for the latest updates on Lok Sabha elections! Giant banners and posters with caricatures of Arjun Singh as Palturam (transparent) are a common sight that greet you in the northern Kolkata suburb of Barrackpore. Next to him is a caricature of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari offering the sitting MP a BJP lollipop, while Singh's opponent Partha Bhowmik, the state's PWD minister, enjoys the view , sitting on a deputy chair. What catches the eye is that these posters, put up by the TMC, are all in Hindi, a nod to the large population of Barrackpores with roots in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Read the political pulse here.

The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources based on their journalistic standards.

