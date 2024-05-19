Boris Johnson dresses in the dark again to splurge at B&M | UK News





He was photographed leaving the store dressed somewhat formally (Photo: SWNS) A former prime minister is forced to abandon the weekly M&S goes shopping and goes bargain hunting after managing to put on half a suit. Boris Johnson was spotted shopping at budget chain B&M in Didcot, Oxfordshire, which is selling big brands at sensational prices on Saturday. He was photographed leaving the store dressed somewhat formally in a white shirt with the top buttons undone and the sleeves rolled up, with a B&M carry bag in hand. Unfortunately, he seems to have misplaced his pants and changed into some shorts, to go well with his dress socks and smart shoes. The buyer who took the photos says Boris left in a green Toyota Previa minivan. He could also be seen paying for his groceries at the checkouts. The customer said: I was at B&M in Didcot and my wife said I think it was Boris Johnson, it was definitely him. It was really interesting to see the ex-Prime Minister shopping at a B&M in Didcot. Boris Johnson was spotted shopping at budget chain B&M (Picture: SWNS)

Boris was spotted at the Didcot, Oxfordshire, B&M Home Store and Garden Center around midday on Saturday (Picture: SWNS) He got into a very old car, it was a Toyota Privia. More Tendency

Read more stories You don't expect to see him in an old car, you expect to see people like that in flash cars. It was a minivan type car, so he had to use it to transport the children. It appears to be a slight downgrade from his time as head of government, after he and his wife Carry renovated their Downing Street flat with gold wallpaper. While head of government, Mr Johnson was pictured shopping in the chilled meats section of M&S in 2021. He was spotted scratching his head as he looked at the chilled meats aisle and left with a carrier bag full of goods. Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at [email protected]. For more stories like this, check out our news page. MORE: Boris thanks villagers who refused to let him vote using magazine as ID

