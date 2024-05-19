Erdogan commemorates 80th anniversary of Crimean Tatar exile





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday commemorated the 80th anniversary of the exile of the Crimean Tatars, reflecting on the deep grief it caused and reaffirming Turkey's commitment to supporting the displaced community. “We remember with deep sadness the tragic event which forced our Crimean Tatar brothers and sisters to leave their homeland, inflicting upon them immense suffering which still lingers in our hearts. May Allah have mercy on our compatriots who lost their lives,” Erdogan said on social media. Turkey reaffirms support for displaced Crimean Tatars Erdogan highlighted Turkey's unwavering dedication to defending the rights of Crimean Tatars, both those still in Crimea and those who had to flee following the occupation of the region. In his message, he reaffirmed Turkey's unwavering support for the Crimean Tatar community in all circumstances. Foreign Ministry pays tribute to Crimean Tatar and Circassian exiles Similarly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs marked the 80th anniversary of the exile of the Crimean Tatar Turks by the Soviet Union, alongside the 160th anniversary of the “Circassian Exile”. “Eight decades ago today, hundreds of thousands of Crimean Tatars were forcibly expelled from their homeland and exiled to labor camps in various countries. Many, especially the elderly, children and women , perished due to harsh conditions,” the Foreign Ministry said. . “The illegal annexation of Crimea has led to new difficulties,” the statement noted, emphasizing the need to address the current challenges facing Crimean Tatars. “As in the past, Turkey will continue to stand with the Crimean Tatars to preserve their identity and ensure their security, welfare and well-being,” the statement added. The statement also mentioned the “Circassian exile” as another tragedy that Turkey remembers with sadness. “On May 21, 160 years ago, people in the Caucasus were forced to leave their country in dire conditions, leading to many deaths,” the statement said. Mark painful history The Crimean Tatar Turks, the indigenous people of Crimea, were forcibly expelled from their country on May 18, 1944 and deported in inhumane conditions. Joseph Stalin, then leader of the Soviet Union, issued a secret decree to expel the Crimean Tatars to different regions of Central Asia. On May 18, at exactly midnight, Stalin's decree went into effect, leading to the rapid and painful deportation of approximately 250,000 Crimean Tatars, mostly made up of elderly people, children and women. Just 15 minutes after the decree, they were forcibly removed from their homes and hastily loaded onto wagons carrying livestock. Half of the people deported on rail cars in inhumane conditions tragically died before reaching their intended destination. As a result of Stalin's actions, Crimea was ceded to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. However, the region is now under the control of Russia, which illegally annexed the peninsula in 2014. May 21 marks the 158th anniversary of the Circassian exile. During the invasion of the Caucasus by Tsarist Russia in the 19th century, hundreds of thousands of Caucasians lost their lives. Many survivors were forced to leave their country and sought refuge in Anatolia. The pain of this tragedy, known as the “Circassian exile,” is still deeply felt today. Source: Press room and AA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkiyenewspaper.com/turkiye/23262 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos