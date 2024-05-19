Prime Minister Narendra Modi says opposition leaders are more focused on accommodating their children





NDTV Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia speaks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview to NDTV, hit out at India's opposition bloc for its dynastic politics. Explaining the issue to NDTV Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia, Prime Minister Modi said INDIA bloc leaders are more interested in the welfare of their own children than that of the nation's children. “If you sit them all down together, you will see that it is his son, or that it is his father. It is clear that the INDIA bloc is more interested in settling their children, and does not care about the well-being children of the nation,” Prime Minister Modi told NDTV in the exclusive interview. #PMModiOnNDTV | “INDI Alliance focuses on educating their own children. Does not care about the future of Indian children”: PM Modi (@Narendra Modi) to NDTV's Sanjay Pugalia (@sanjaypugalia) Watch the full interview tonight

8 p.m.

NDTV 24/7

https://t.co/hMlRpgak2y… pic.twitter.com/nQUWy31dPa NDTV (@ndtv) May 19, 2024 Prime Minister Modi is seeking to win a third term. His party, the BJP, expressed confidence in its ability to win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats. Rahul Gandhi of the Congress and Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have often been criticized by the BJP as products of dynastic politics. The BJP claims that Prime Minister Modi over the last decade ended the politics of caste, corruption, appeasement and dynasty that prevailed in the country after independence and ushered in performance politics. Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly said in the past that the INDIA bloc was an obstacle to India becoming a developed nation, and that “Bharat” had said “Leave India” to parties rooted in corruption, dynastic tendencies and appeasement policies.

