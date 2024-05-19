Xi Jinping is now Putin's big brother, changes in relations between the two countries





LONDON, investor.id – Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to China highlights deepening ties between the two countries, amid a Russian incursion into Ukraine. The changes that have occurred in recent years seem to have brought the relationship between these two leaders closer to that of brothers. However, the role of the “older brother” now seems to have reversed. The transformation of relations between the two countries has made the Russian government increasingly dependent on China, in a context of Western sanctions linked to the conflict with Ukraine. Putin (71) was greeted by a People's Liberation Army honor guard upon his arrival in Beijing, the capital of China. The meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (70) in Beijing marked Putin's first trip abroad since his re-election in March 2024. “China is willing…to jointly realize the development and rejuvenation of our respective countries, and work together to uphold fairness and justice in the world,” Xi said. Important points of the Sino-Russian partnership Strategic partnership: Putin's visit is a show of strategic unity in the face of Western pressure and highlights the close ties between Russia and China. Military collaboration: The visit highlights increased military cooperation between the two countries, including joint naval and military exercises. Economic interdependence: China's role as a significant supplier to Russia's defense sector highlights the economic interdependence between the two countries. Editor: Grace El Dora

