Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries' policy to improve the lives of young people was scaled back under Rishi Sunaks' government, I has learned.

The rollout of the National Youth Guarantee, initially announced in 2022, has been slow to make progress towards the goals of giving 11-18 year olds more opportunities to access out-of-school activities.

Youth groups including scouts and guides are now warning the government not to break its promise to young people and calling on politicians to commit to the project's future.

Launched in 2022, the National Youth Guarantee is a 560 million fund created by the former Prime Minister and Ms Dorries, when she was Culture Secretary. It promises that by 2025, every young person in England will have access to regular extra-curricular activities, trips away from home and volunteering opportunities.

It was announced following the government's 2020 youth review and was subsequently included in Mr Johnson's flagship leveling up programme.

At the time, Mr Johnson said his government wanted to break the link between geography and destiny so that no matter where you live, you have access to the same opportunities.

However, accounting records from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) show that $100 million in funding for the National Youth Guarantee has not been spent over the past two years, with nearly 60 million removed from the program entirely.

A Whitehall source said I that part of the unspent funds could be used later, but 58 million have already been returned to the Treasury.

A third phase of funding is uncertain, with any additional spending on the youth project subject to review.

This follows cuts to the previous National Youth Guarantee fund, which was reduced by 120 million when the new program was announced in 2022.

The guarantee works through youth organizations applying for funding, often for equipment or significant costs they could not otherwise afford, such as minibuses, electricity or construction work.

As part of this policy, the government has committed to building or renovating up to 300 youth clubs in the most deprived areas, hiring 500 new youth workers and giving 5,000 young people the opportunity to be sponsored between 2022 and 2025.

But questions arise over whether the targets will not be met, since only 44 youth clubs have so far received funding for their renovations, after two years of the programme.

The revelation of the funding cut also risks angering Ms Dorries, who quit as an MP last year and became one of Mr Sunak's most vocal critics. At the time the policy was announced, she said: We want every young person, no matter where they come from, to get the best start in life.

The Prime Minister has faced repeated criticism for the failure of leveling up programmes, with Parliament's Public Accounts Committee reporting in March that there were no convincing examples of leveling up programs which delivered good results. results.

Charities had welcomed the National Youth Guarantee, with leaders of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award and Children in Need previously expressing their satisfaction with the funding deal.

Now youth sector leaders are unhappy with the latest round of budget cuts, which they say will have a huge impact on young people's futures.

Jacob Diggle, UK Youth Impact Manager, said: The Government has recognized the huge pressures on young people's mental health, school attendance, employment prospects and even physical safety. However, it is not enough to recognize the problem. Serious action is needed. Through the National Youth Guarantee, the government has made a promise to young people. He must achieve this and not let them down.

It is possible that thousands more young people could benefit from such experiences, but this requires reliable funding.

Unfortunately, we have already seen widespread reductions in public spending on youth services across the country. This is despite our own untapped research showing that for every dollar invested in youth work, the benefit to the taxpayer is 6.40 and that youth work already saves the government 3.2 billion per year through to better education and employment outcomes and positive impacts on mental health.

Untapped is a market research company focused on young audiences.

A spokesperson for the Back Youth Alliance, which represents groups including Scouts, Girlguides and the Duke of Edinburghs Award, said the scheme should continue for the sake of our young people.

They said: Many organizations have benefited enormously from National Youth Guarantee funding. It has enabled the construction of new youth clubs and centers and the expansion of uniformed youth groups, giving more young people access to life-transforming opportunities and experiences.

But over the past 14 years, local authority spending on youth services has fallen to a quarter of what it was a decade ago, a reduction in real terms of 1.1 billion a year. This has left many areas without essential youth services, depriving young people of vital support and opportunities. The loss of the National Youth Guarantee will further harm the youth sector.

We want all parties to commit to meeting the needs of the youth sector beyond 2025.

A DCMS spokesperson said I that the program was still expected to spend €500 million, but refused to say how many youth centers would be funded.

The spokesperson said: “We remain firmly on track to deliver on our commitment to invest 500 million in new clubs and services for young people.

To date, 227 projects have received a share of over 250 million through the Youth Investment Fund and further announcements will be made in the coming months.