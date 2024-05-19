Erdogan inaugurates “Saladin” airport in restive southeast of Turkey





by Naharnet Press Office almost 9 years old President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday inaugurated a new airport in a restive eastern province gripped by a Kurdish separatist insurgency, naming the facility after a famous medieval Muslim ruler of Kurdish origin. Erdogan inaugurated Yuksekova Airport, in Hakkari province, near the border with Iran and Iraq, alongside Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in a joint appearance on the eve of the June 7 elections. They announced that the airport would be named Selahaddin Eyyubi, in memory of the 12th-century founder of the Ayyubid dynasty who led Muslim resistance against Christian crusaders in the Middle East who sought to control Jerusalem. Of Kurdish origin, he is known simply as Saladin and in Arabic as Salah ad-Din. “We name this airport Selahaddin Eyyubi to send a message of solidarity and brotherhood and to say that Jerusalem forever belongs to the Kurds, the Turks, the Arabs and the Muslims.” Pious Muslims Davutoglu and Erdogan frequently use religious rhetoric to mobilize their followers. Hakkari province has for years been one of the centers of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) separatist insurgency, with almost daily attacks on security forces. The opening of an airport at that time by Turkey's top leaders would have been inconceivable. “Hakkari is walking into the future with the airport,” Erdogan said, lamenting that the opening had been postponed for two years due to PKK-related violence in the region. Violence has declined sharply thanks to the government's involvement in a peace process, but it has come up against tensions in the run-up to the elections. Around 50 masked protesters clashed with police who used water cannons and tear gas in the town center of Yuksekova before Erdogan arrived, the online daily Radikal reported. On Monday, the Turkish army accused the PKK of shooting at a military base in the region. There were no casualties. The airport is the second to be opened by Davutoglu and Erdogan days after inaugurating Turkey's first artificial island airport on the Black Sea last week. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) touts the implementation of major infrastructure projects as one of its major achievements during its nearly 13-year rule in Turkey. However, in the legislative elections on June 7, the party will face a much more difficult challenge than in previous years and Erdogan has notably increased his electoral appearances in a bid to strengthen the party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.naharnet.com/stories/en/180141-erdogan-opens-saladin-airport-in-turkey-s-restive-southeast The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos