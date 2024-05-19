All limits crossed: PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee for her remarks against Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Ramakrishna Mission | Kolkata News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for accusing Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Ramakrishna Mission and ISCKON of working in the interest of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and asserted that Such an attack was aimed at pleasing his “vote bank” in 2024. the state. Addressing a public meeting in Purulia, Prime Minister Modi appealed to the people to teach a lesson to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government through their votes so that it does not dare to insult such socio-religious organizations to the future. “In this election, the people of Bengal are threatened by the TMC government which prefers violence. This time they have exceeded all limits. ISCKON, Ramakrishna Mission, established by Swami Vivekananda, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are known for their service and morality in the country and the world. They are the pride of the country. But today the West Bengal Chief Minister is openly threatening them from the stage by taking their names. The West Bengal government pointed the finger at them. What audacity. They have stooped so low only to please their vote bank,” Modi said. Prime Minister Modi's sharp reaction came a day after Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused “a few monks” of Bharat Sevashram Sangha and Ramakrishna Mission of working directly against the TMC and helping the BJP in Bengal. Addressing a rally at Jayrambati in Hooghly, Banerjee said on Saturday, “There is a maharaj in Behrampore; I've heard about him for a long time. Kartik Maharaj says he will not allow any TMC officer to enter the polling booth. I don't consider him a saint because he is directly involved in politics and ruining the country. I respected Bharat Sevashram Sangha a lot. It has long been on my list of respected organizations. She also referred to the Ramakrishna Mission and claimed that “the instructions (the order was received) from Delhi” were received by its members. Criticizing his statements, PM Modi said, “The TMC does not care about the sentiments of the people of Bengal. They have no sympathy for their feelings. The country will not tolerate insults from such institutions and revered personalities like Swami Vivekananda. The government, which has no respect for these religious organizations, must learn a great lesson from your votes so that it no longer dares to insult such organizations in the future.”

