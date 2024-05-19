Trump turns trial into circus as Biden tries to focus minds on economy | Donald Trump





Donald Trump last week turned his fraud trial in New York into a political circus and a platform for his election campaign, while Joe Biden struggled to persuade voters that they were wrong about the economy.

Trump held a parade of Republican leaders to demonstrate their allegiance outside the courthouse in downtown Manhattan, even as his trial laid bare the morass that is the former US president's professional and personal life.

Meanwhile, Biden has spent the trial trying to get Americans to pay attention to his claim that he has done far more for the economy than Trump ever did, even though polls show many voters don't believe it.

Trump was forced to remain silent throughout his trial for allegedly falsifying business records to claim that $130,000 in hush money was paid to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, after she claimed to have had sex with the then-businessman a decade earlier. were legal fees. A mandate of silence forced Trump to curb his natural propensity to attack the judge, his family, the prosecutor and the prosecution's main witness, his former lawyer Michael Cohen.

But Trump managed to circumvent the order, while demonstrating the strength of his grip on the Republican Party, by summoning a parade of Washington politicians to court and saying what he could not say.

Some had their strings pulled by suggesting that their names appeared on the list of potential vice-presidential candidates. Others felt it was good policy to make sure voters knew they were sticking with Trump.

JD Vance, the U.S. senator and best-selling author who is said to be a leading contender for the vice presidency despite once calling Trump an idiot, made an appearance Monday to support the assertion of former presidents that the trial is an attempt to stop him. run against Biden.

What is happening in this courtroom poses a threat to American democracy, he said.

Vance went on to describe the case against Trump as a paperwork violation and said he was convinced the primary goal of this trial was psychological torture.

U.S. Senators Tommy Tuberville and Rick Scott of Florida joined the parade of genuflecting politicians alongside the governor of North Dakota and the attorneys general of Texas, Alabama and Iowa.

But the reward for Trump was surely the arrival of Mike Johnson, the speaker of the House of Representatives, one of the most powerful people in Washington. Johnson rode to court in Trump's motorcade and then told the world that the prosecution was a sham and that Cohen was on a personal revenge mission.

No one should believe a word he says in there, he said.

Inevitably, the former president could not resist belittling those who carried out his orders while celebrating his defiance of the judges' order.

I have a lot of surrogates and they speak very well, he said.

Meanwhile, with Trump in the dock, Biden is trying to draw attention to his claims that he has revived the US economy.

The president taunted his predecessor earlier this month by visiting an empty Wisconsin field where Trump once brandished a golden shovel and announced the construction of the eighth wonder of the world, a massive electronics factory by Taiwanese company Foxconn that would have created 13,000 jobs. But even though the Trump administration spent more than $500 million to clear the way for the project, including bulldozing many homes and farms, it was never built.

The Racine site sat barren for years, an embarrassing reminder of Trump's broken promises. Biden stood in the same place and announced that Microsoft would spend $3 billion to build an artificial intelligence data center in Racine, creating thousands of jobs.

It was a political stunt intended to emphasize that Biden has done more than Trump to create jobs and improve the economy. The problem for the president is that voters don't feel it.

A recent Financial Times poll found that 58% of voters disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy. Only 28% said the president made it better.

While Biden can claim to have created more manufacturing jobs, invested in accelerating tech manufacturing, and spent more than his predecessor to renew America's roads, bridges, and other aging infrastructure, most of voters say they are mainly concerned about inflation. Large numbers of Americans continue to barely survive financially. Rising prices have forced more people into deeper debt, and health care companies continue to take a larger share of workers' salaries, even though their medical insurance pays a smaller and smaller share the invoice's.

The president at the White House earlier this week. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Biden's response is to say the numbers are wrong.

We have already turned this around, the polling data was wrong all along, he told CNN.

Biden's campaign is instead banking on a different set of numbers.

As expected, Trump won the Republican presidential primary in Maryland on Tuesday with nearly 80% of the vote. But Nikki Haley is up more than 20% even though she dropped out of the race more than two months ago. Similar results in other swing state primaries, including Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan, could be bad news for Trump, even though polls indicate he is ahead in most of them.

Democrats believe that for all of Trump's bluster, the trial reminds voters of his considerable personal flaws and that is having an impact.

The Biden campaign relied on a poll last month showing that a majority of Republicans who voted for Haley in the primary said they would not support Trump in November. The campaign claims that could be enough to ensure Trump's defeat.

Meanwhile, Cohen will return to court Monday to face further cross-examination over his testimony that Trump told him to pay $130,000 to buy Daniels' silence before the 2016 election.

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, who until recently was a registered Democrat, accused Cohen of lying about the transaction and trying to profit from his attitude toward the former president.

Cohen certainly made no secret of his distaste for Trump. When asked if he wanted to see the former president convicted in the case, Cohen said yes.

Blanche asked Cohen if he called Trump a crass cartoon misogynist and a Cheeto-sprinkled cartoon villain?

That sounds like something I would say, Cohen replied.

