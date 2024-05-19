Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a virtual mega summit on artificial intelligence at 7 p.m. today; Find out everything about the event





New Delhi, October 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a five-day virtual mega summit RAISE 2020 on artificial intelligence (AI) on Monday. RAISE 2020 – Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020 – will be organized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NITI Aayog. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Read also | Washington Sundar Birthday Special: 3/16 vs Mumbai Indians and Other Spectacular Performances by Star RCB Spinner in IPL At RAISE 2020, delegates and experts in artificial intelligence research, policy and innovation will join from around the world. Cross-sector topics such as “Leveraging AI for Pandemic Preparedness”, “Innovation’s Power for Digitalization”, “Inclusive AI”, “Partnerships for Successful Innovation”, etc. will be addressed. A press release from the PMO states that RAISE 2020 will be a global meeting of minds to exchange ideas and chart the way forward for the use of AI for social transformation, inclusion and empowerment in areas such as health, agriculture, education and smart mobility, among other sectors. In particular, the startups selected as part of the AI ​​Solution Challenge will present their solutions during the AI ​​Startup Pitch festival scheduled for October 6. Scientists are developing an artificial intelligence tool to identify COVID-19 cases using CT scans. Read also | How to Watch Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020-21 Live Online in India? Get Free Live Stream Score Updates of JUV vs NAP Football Match on TV In the spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi plans to leverage AI for inclusive development, representing the country's 'AI for All' strategy. Guided by the Prime Minister's vision, India will soon stand out in the international community not only as a leader in the field of artificial intelligence, but also as a model for showing the world how to responsibly steer AI for social empowerment, adds the press release. Scorpio uses artificial intelligence and the art of protest to redefine perspective. Previously, the event was scheduled to take place in April this year, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it was postponed. RAISE 2020 will facilitate an exchange of ideas to raise awareness among the general public about the need to develop and practice AI ethically. This is a first-of-its-kind global meeting of minds on artificial intelligence aimed at defining India's vision and roadmap for social transformation, inclusion and empowerment through a Responsible AI.

