As Trump trial draws to a close, law could give prosecutors an advantage





During his month-long criminal trial, the evidence against Donald J. Trump mounted.

A recording of his voice ordering a fixer to pay cash. Phone calls, text messages, emails and a photograph that illustrate the accusations against him. And a parade of 18 witnesses who together told the prosecution's story: Mr. Trump orchestrated a plot to suppress sex scandals during the 2016 election and, after his victory, sought to bury a star story for good porn.

But the 19th and final witness in their case, the only one to directly link Mr. Trump to the 34 business records he is accused of falsifying, is Michael D. Cohen. And for prosecutors, it still represented high reward and high risk. Although Mr. Cohen got off to a good start, Mr. Trump's lawyer ended up hammering his credibility, highlighting his criminal record and portraying him as a serial liar determined to bring down the former president.

It is the most significant change in dynamics in the first criminal trial of a US president and, with Mr. Cohens star return to the stand, set to conclude on Monday, the prosecution appears to be in play Mr. Trump's legal team argues that it is absurd to have built a case that could hinge on Mr. Cohen's credibility.

But as the trial enters its final stages and the focus shifts from lawyers to the pulpit to the 12 silent New Yorkers who will determine Mr. Trump's fate, several legal experts say the case remains a matter to be decided. lose. Between the reams of circumstantial evidence and some very favorable laws underlying the charges, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg has retained some inherent advantages.

And so, whatever the jurors thought of Mr. Cohen as truth-teller, fabulist or something in between, the prosecution did not need them to believe his every word.

Marc F. Scholl, who worked in the district attorney's office for nearly four decades and worked on dozens of cases that included false records charges, said prosecutors checked all the legal boxes.

If the jury chooses to believe the government's evidence, then a conviction is warranted, he said, while emphasizing that Mr. Cohen, with all his baggage, remains the linchpin of the case. The jury does not have to believe everything Cohen has to say, but they must believe enough.

A criminal who identified himself as Mr. Trump's former thug, Mr. Cohen led jurors on a guided tour of the shady dealings at the heart of the case. He told jurors that, at his boss's request, he paid porn star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the election, silencing her story of a sexual affair with Mr. Trump. Once Mr. Trump was elected, he agreed to reimburse Mr. Cohen for the $130,000-plus secret deal.

To maintain the cover-up, Mr. Cohen said, Mr. Trump's company disguised the reimbursement as ordinary legal fees arising from a representation retainer. And in a meeting at Trump Tower just weeks before he was sworn in, Mr. Trump approved the tampering, Mr. Cohen recounted from the stand.

What did Mr. Trump say at that time, if anything? » a prosecutor asked Mr. Cohen.

He approved of it, Mr. Cohen responded, noting that Mr. Trump then added: This is going to be one hell of a trip to Washington.

Mr. Trump, who faces probation or up to four years in prison, is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, one for each allegedly false document: 11 checks to Mr. Cohen, 11 invoices submitted by Mr. . Cohen and 12 entries. in Mr. Trump’s ledger.

Mr. Cohen’s testimony that Mr. Trump approved the plan could give prosecutors what they need. Never mind that he did not accuse Mr. Trump of personally falsifying the records or explicitly asking anyone to do so. Under the New York law that Mr. Trump is accused of violating, prosecutors need only show that he caused his company to file false filings.

The prosecution has another legal card to play: The law holds the accused responsible even if he did not commit the crime himself, as long as he intentionally aided it. The issue was highlighted during jury selection, when a prosecutor, Joshua Steinglass, asked potential jurors if they could accept the idea that a husband who hired a hitman to kill his wife was guilty of his murder. Many agreed they could.

And as a final way to bolster their case, prosecutors could point to a 2016 appeals court decision upholding the conviction of a defendant who failed to process or approve the false records in question, finding he was reasonably foreseeable that his actions would have resulted in the filing of false records.

The case could hinge on Judge Juan M. Mercans' interpretation of those issues, legal experts said. In the coming days, Judge Merchan, the judge overseeing the case, will distill the legal aspects into instructions for jurors that he will deliver after closing arguments starting this week. The instructions, experts said, could support the prosecution's view of the case.

The judges' instructions provide a road map for jurors, said Mr. Scholl, the former prosecutor, emphasizing that Trump does not need to be the one to say, “Make this case false.”

But some jurors could reach the same conclusion as that advanced by Mr. Trump's supporters: that the roundabout nature of the charges does not justify the first felony conviction of a former president.

The falsification of business records counts require prosecutors to show that a defendant sought to cover up a second crime. And in this case, prosecutors laid out that second crime in great detail, arguing that in 2015, Mr. Trump entered into a conspiracy with Mr. Cohen and National Enquirer publisher David Pecker to cover up the sex scandals. .

Mr. Pecker, the trial's first witness, said he agreed to remove several damaging stories on Mr. Trump's behalf as he ran for president, including a story by a former Playboy model about a relationship.

Mr Pecker told the jury that for $150,000 he bought and buried the model's history. And in a surreptitious recording Mr. Cohen made on his phone, jurors heard Mr. Trump order them to repay Mr. Pecker.

Other witnesses, including Hope Hicks, Mr. Trump's former spokeswoman, highlighted the threat the articles posed to the campaign. She also testified that the candidate was in contact with Mr. Pecker and Mr. Cohen as the campaign sought to contain the scandals, a memory corroborated by phone records.

In its closing argument, the defense will likely portray these machinations as typical presidential political tactics. They are also expected to argue that Mr. Trump had nothing to do with the files at the heart of the matter, which they have previously called administrative documents that a president would never bother to touch.

Yet jurors learned that Mr. Trump signed nine of the 11 checks himself. And prosecutors presented various other circumstantial evidence regarding the documentation: Mr. Trump's former employees portrayed him as a micromanager who obsessed with details when it came to his own money and paid close attention to checks that came in and left his office.

His own books emphasized this point. Pinched pennies? he wrote in one of them. You bet. I completely agree.

However, to directly link Mr. Trump to the false records, prosecutors called Mr. Cohen to the stand.

Its story began a decade before records even existed. Poised and steady at the helm, he recounted his professional life as a miniature New York tragedy: a man who met and then served his idol, only to be betrayed and imprisoned after paying a porn star in October 2016 , which might have been his proudest moment.

Three months after striking the deal with Ms. Daniels, Mr. Cohen said, he had a crucial meeting at Trump Tower. There, he said, Mr. Trump’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, explained how Mr. Trump would reimburse Mr. Cohen for the gain. Mr. Weisselberg took notes, which prosecutors showed the jury, and Mr. Cohen said Mr. Trump approved the details.

In a very important word of testimony, a simple yes, Mr. Cohen confirmed that his former boss knew that the records would falsely portray the reimbursements as legal fees arising from a fictitious legal retainer.

Mr. Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to various federal crimes, including some related to hush money, claimed there was no service commitment and that he incurred no legal fees .

Was this invoice a false file? a prosecutor, Susan Hoffinger, asked Mr. Cohen on Tuesday.

Yes, ma'am, he confirmed, adding that the check stubs were also fake. Asked about the purpose of these checks, he explained that they represented in part reimbursement of silence costs.

It was exactly what prosecutors hoped jurors would hear. But now, after two days of cross-examination, with more to come on Monday, they must hold on and hope the jury believes him.

Under cross-examination, Mr. Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, did everything he could to cast doubt on Mr. Cohen's credibility. He pointed to lies the former fixer had told under oath in the past, insisting he lied again when answering prosecutors' questions in the current trial.

In a particularly tense line of questioning, Mr. Blanche sought to impeach Mr. Cohen's earlier testimony that he spoke to Mr. Trump in October 2016 about the payment to Ms. Daniels. To reach Mr. Trump, Mr. Cohen said, he called the candidate’s bodyguard, Keith Schiller.

But Mr. Blanche, noting that Mr. Cohen had been the target of a harassment campaign by a teenager around the same time, offered an alternative theory. He described text messages suggesting the fixer was calling Mr. Schiller to complain about being bullied by a 14-year-old caller and to not talk about the payment to Mr. Trump.

You didn't talk to President Trump that night, you talked to Keith Schiller, Mr. Blanche said, raising his voice and raising his index finger. You can admit it.

But Mr. Cohen remained calm and held his ground.

No, sir, I cannot, he replied.

William K. Rashbaum contributed reporting.

