Politics
Turkey, Greece meet to discuss strengthening ties
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in Turkey on Monday for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of a series of diplomatic initiatives aimed at fostering improved relations between the long-standing adversaries. However, experts say the potential for strengthened relations will be limited if fundamental issues are not resolved.
Despite the latest diplomatic steps showing a positive direction in relations between these two nations, Dimitriοs Makousis, geopolitical analyst at Strategy International Think Tank in Greece, says: The media line that in essence there has been no change in their relationship.
For more stories from The Media Line, visit themedialine.org
“The current improvement in relations is temporary and reflects a tactical maneuver by Turkey,” he said, asserting that declarations of peace and cooperation serve to give Turkey the time and tolerance needed to balance the relations between West and East. “This depiction of friendship helps mitigate potential reactions from the EU and the US, given Turkey's current foreign policy and inflammatory rhetoric,” he continued.
“Despite the current friendly atmosphere, differences in self-perception, ideas, expression and aspirations persist, posing significant obstacles to potential convergence,” Makousis added.
Mustafa Metin Kaslilar, vice president of the Turkish Foreign Policy Research Center, said tensions between the two countries, related to the Cyprus issue, maritime borders and energy tensions, recently emerged following the activities of gas exploration in certain areas of the East. Mediterranean.
“Especially during the period when Turkey was isolated, Greece turned that into an opportunity and signed certain agreements in the Mediterranean and tried to exclude Turkey from these agreements,” he said. The media line.
Turkey strengthens ties with Egypt
However, Kaslilar notes that Turkey's strengthening relations with Egypt in the Mediterranean and its maritime jurisdiction agreements with Libya have brought Turkey back into the equation. “Greece knows very well that without Turkey, any agreement in the Mediterranean would be meaningless because Turkey is a major route in the Eastern Mediterranean and a transit center for energy routes,” he continued.
Greek geostrategic analyst and political risk consultant Vassilis Kopsachilis, also director of the Verizon project, added that Turkey continues to view its relations with Greece and other neighbors as part of its revisionist agenda. “[Turkey] still occupies the lands of northern Syria, Iraq and Cyprus. And today it still claims land from Greece,” he said. The media line.
Kopsachilis claims that Athens and Ankara are engaged in talks because both are NATO allies and have strategic importance to the United States and NATO in the context of the ongoing wars between Russia, Ukraine and Israel-Hamas. “Foreign pressure is forcing Greece and Turkey to enter into negotiations,” he added.
He explains that both countries need foreign investment and economic support to address their economic imbalances, an additional factor in their recent rapprochement. “Things are far from warming up relations,” he added.
Dr Omar Munassar, an independent researcher and analyst of Middle East politics and security based in Turkey, explains: The media line that domestic politics must be taken into account when analyzing Turkish-Greek relations. “The current climate is conducive to the establishment of friendly relations between the two countries, particularly in light of the JDP decision [Justice and Development Party] is trying to restore its ties with the EU, with Greece being one of the key issues affecting Turkey's relations with it,” he said.
Munassar explains that significant progress can be expected in Turkish-Greek relations, given the decline of the political party in the recent municipal elections and the preparation for a future phase of problem-solving and focus on the 'economy.
That being said, according to Kalilar, the main issues between the two countries are still unresolved and the warming of relations between them is mainly based on a positive agenda. This means separating countries' mutual problems from areas of cooperation. “Problems persist, but areas of cooperation are prioritized,” he said.
According to Kopsachilis, certain areas of cooperation could mutually benefit both countries. He cited mitigating illegal immigration and drug trafficking as a top priority and added that tourism and mutual investments are other areas of activity where improvements have been seen.
Kaslilar believes that trade is one of the most promising areas of cooperation. He notes that Turkish exports to Greece currently stand at $2 billion and imports from Greece stand at $1 billion. “The goal is to increase the volume of trade from 4 to 10 billion dollars,” he continued, adding that he also expects rapprochement between Turkey and Greece in the field of nuclear energy.
Munassar says that despite various areas of cooperation, remaining key issues stand in the way of a full rapprochement. “This conflict is a sensitive popular issue for both the Turkish and Greek people, on which no leader of either country can compromise. Therefore, this rapprochement between the two countries could reach a good stage and then backtrack at some point,” he said.
Makousis echoes this sentiment and says resolving complex issues such as maritime borders, the Cyprus issue and violations of national airspace requires respect for international law. However, he adds, “given the current threat of the use of force and the questioning of Greece's national sovereignty in the Aegean Sea and Western Thrace, as reflected in the Treaty of Lausanne, such a development seems impossible. »
“Genuine will on both sides, as well as a common understanding of the nature and scope of the problems, are essential to resolution,” concluded Makousis.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jpost.com/international/article-801694
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey, Greece meet to discuss strengthening ties
- Dabney Coleman, scene-stealing actor with memorable roles in Tootsie and 9 to 5 obituary
- Roydell Williams, FSU football transfer, appears on CFB 25 game video
- Amazon's 15 Biggest Summer Fashion Memorial Day SalesUp to 70% Off
- Stock Holiday: Is the stock market closed tomorrow for Mumbai elections?
- Google I/O 2024 showed how Gemini wants to integrate all its products
- Donald Trump raises the issue of abortion at the polls
- Carrie Johnson delights with rare glimpse of her tousled-haired lookalike daughter, Romy – and she's adorable
- Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Will Quit Bollywood After Winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Everything In The Cinema World Is Wrong…
- Five Queens startups each win $20,000 in 2024 Tech + Innovation Challenge QNS
- Inflation in the UK will soon fall. But how far and for how long? | inflation
- Senior Profile: Jason Wallace Imagines New Worlds in His Thesis Film Citizens of Kattaquam