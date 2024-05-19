'Spreading canards against ISKCON to appease…': PM Modi slams Mamata for her remarks against RKM





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks against the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha. He claimed that threats are being made against these socio-religious organizations to “appease” his vote bank. The Prime Minister said the Trinamool Congress has crossed the limits of decency by stooping so low that it is “spreading canards against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha”. “The TMC has overstepped its bounds by spreading slander against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha. West Bengal Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) is threatening them. They are threatening them just to appease their vote bank,” he said. -he declared while addressing a gathering in Purulia. Banerjee, addressing an election rally on Saturday, had said, “Some monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi. Those who tend the temples do excellent spiritual work, but not everyone does. SO.” The Bengal chief minister claimed that the monks had joined hands with the BJP. She also nominated Kartik Maharaj of the Bharat Sevashram Sangh. Earlier in the day, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said Bharat Sevashram Sangh will now approach the High Court against Mamata for “maligning Hindu saints”. Malviya said the Sangh helped protect the lives of Hindus during the bloody anti-CAA riots in Bengal. “No wonder TMC is angry with them!” “Hindu organizations will also launch protests against Mamata Banerjee across Bengal for targeting ISKCON, Bharat Sevashram Sangh and Ramakrishna Mission. All Hindu organizations must speak out against Mamata's openly anti-Hindu rhetoric,” he said. he declares. “Will Mamata Banerjee dare to say a word against Mohammad Yahya, president of the Bengal Imams' Association, who openly calls on Muslims to unite and vote for the TMC? She preaches neutrality and secularism to organizations Will she dare to give the same result with sermons to her vote bank? It seems that Mamata Banerjee lied yesterday about the revered Kartik Maharaj of the Bharat Sevashram Sangh. Sangh will now approach the High Court against her for maligning Hindu saints. Sangh was instrumental in protecting the lives of Hindus during the bloody anti-CAA riots in Bengal. No wonder TMC is angry with pic.twitter.com/OIclj7v9oB Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 19, 2024

