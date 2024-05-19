Putin-Xi embrace proves the fight for Ukraine is the same as the fight against China

Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing last week, culminating in his awkward hug with Xi Jinping, should put to rest two false narratives about America's relationship with China and the war in Ukraine.

The first piece of conventional wisdom, prevalent in Foggy Bottom as well as in many Western European capitals, posits that it is still possible to make China a responsible actor in the international system.

The United States may be doomed to a century of strategic competition with China, they argue, but we also need China as a trading partner and to solve global challenges such as climate change.







Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. via REUTERS

The problem is, as last week's summit illustrated, that China is not a partner in good faith.

Whatever aid the West has provided to besieged Ukraine, Beijing has done the same for Russia, providing technology, financial support, intelligence and, perhaps most importantly, propaganda.

From TikTok to lavishly funded influence operations on college campuses to famed Confucius Institutes, China seeks to destabilize American politics and sow discord and chaos.

The answer is to begin systematically treating China as a rogue state, at the heart of the new axis of evil stretching from Moscow, through Tehran and Beijing, to Pyongyang.

To do this, the United States will need effective deterrence as well as strengthening our economic partnerships with Europe and their Asian allies, not strengthening our economic and technological ties with China.







Putin hugged Xi awkwardly as they said goodbye. P.A.

The second narrative, as pernicious as the first but more widespread in Republican circles, is based on the illusion that the United States can succeed in confronting China without simultaneously responding to war as Russia, the “unlimited” partner of the China, unleashed against her. Ukraine.

The idea that focusing on China requires sacrificing Ukraine and possibly our commitments to NATO makes no sense in light of the fact that if American credibility collapses, it collapses everywhere and not just in a single geographic theater. If helping Ukraine “as long as it takes” means providing limited military assistance for three years, but no more, then our allies and enemies alike will plan accordingly.

Receive opinions and comments from our columnists Subscribe to our daily Post Opinion newsletter! Thanks for recording!

Policymakers in Taiwan, Korea, and Japan are visibly worried about our ability to stay in Ukraine and will trust us much less if we abandon kyiv. In such circumstances, they will also make arrangements for their own safety which we may not like.

Like nuclear proliferation and even accommodation and appeasement with China, at the expense of those countries' long-standing ties to the United States.

An effective alliance against China requires the participation of our European allies. Discussion on the EU's future relationship is ongoing, but President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to engage with Xi during his recent state visit to Paris ended in failure, strengthening the position of China hawks across the continent.

More importantly, a Europe weakened by the Ukrainian defeat, faced with tens of millions of potential refugees and an eastern flank exposed to further Russian aggression would not be able to help. at all in the Americas' efforts to contain China.

If the United States renounced its role in the European security architecture, as is advocated by those who advocate ruthless prioritization of the China threat, it is difficult to imagine that Europeans would feel particularly inclined to do so either.

It may seem like a cliché to say that the threats to the security of the Americas are all linked, but it is no less true. The battle for Ukraine IS part of our battle against China.

As the Putin-Xi meeting illustrates, our enemies share important strategic objectives. America's lack of resolve and inability to resolve the situation in Ukraine, along with our hesitation on Israel and our refusal to respond to Iranian-sponsored Houthi piracy in the Red Sea, gives the Chinese Communist Party every the reasons to believe that the future is theirs, and not that of the Americas.

It is high time to disabuse them of this idea, and the best place to start is in Ukraine.

Dalibor Rohac is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington DC. Twitter: @DaliborRohac.