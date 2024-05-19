How Donald Trump can win on Social Security





Donald Trump will face President Joe Biden for the second time in November, and while debates currently rage on a wide range of topics – from border security to abortion to the economy – voters' fears over in the future of Social Security could work in Trump's favor. following a recent report.

Trump will be in the presidential election for a third time, seeking to return to the White House after being voted out of office in 2020, and polls in recent months have shown the rematch will be close.

The release of the 2023 Social Security Administration (SSA) Administrators' Report has put the agency back in the spotlight at a particularly relevant time. While there has been some good news, with the date of the looming insolvency crisis pushed back from 2034 to a year later, a huge problem remains. If lawmakers don't act over the next decade, the SSA will effectively go bankrupt in 2035 and benefits will automatically be cut by a quarter for future retirees.

Given that 70.6 million beneficiaries benefited from $1.3 trillion in entitlements in fiscal year 2023, it's no wonder voters are concerned about the agency's financial outlook.

Biden and Trump have drawn different lines on how to resolve the looming crisis — and American voters are taking note. According to an exclusive poll conducted for Newsweek by Redfield & Wilton Strategies on April 6, nearly half (48%) of 4,000 respondents said they would be less likely to vote for a candidate who ran on the promise to reduce social security rights. In the same poll, 36% said they trusted Trump on Social Security, while 41% said the same about Joe Biden.

“Americans have never viewed Social Security as welfare, but as a vested right, part of the social contract itself,” Taylor Desloge, visiting assistant professor of history at Connecticut College, told Newsweek. So, given the importance of this long-standing domestic program, how is Trump fighting to preserve Social Security?

Newsweek contacted Trump's 2024 campaign via email for comment.

What did Trump promise?

The last time Trump updated – in writing – his position on Social Security was in January 2023. As part of his Agenda47 campaign, the former president declared that “under no circumstances will Republicans should not vote to cut a single cent from Medicare or Social Security.”

“DON'T CUT the benefits our seniors have worked and paid for their entire lives. Save Social Security,” Trump said. “Don't destroy it. The Democrats are looking to destroy Social Security. We're not going to let them.”

To continue funding the program, Trump proposed cutting “the hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars that go to foreign corruption” as well as the “mass releases of illegal aliens that are depleting our social safety net.” He also called attention to the need to eliminate “left-wing gender equality programs in our military” and reduce “waste, fraud and abuse wherever we can find them.”

Trump has since made various comments that appear to contradict his 2023 announcement. “You can do a lot in terms of rights, in terms of reductions,” he said in a CNBC interview in March, sparking an immediate outcry from Biden's part and launching the battle over who can better take care of the system. He later walked back his comments, saying in an interview with right-wing media outlet Breitbart that he “would never do anything that would compromise or harm Social Security or Medicare.”

How can Trump win 2024 on Social Security?

Jamie E. Wright, a lawyer and policy expert, suggested that Trump was already on track from Biden's plans, which would raise taxes on wealthy Americans to keep the program afloat.

“Trump's commitment to economic growth and tax relief suggests a focus on stimulating the economy to generate the revenue needed to support Social Security,” Wright told Newsweek. “His strategies, although controversial, have the potential to stimulate economic recovery, which could indirectly benefit the social security fund.

“In contrast, Biden's approach has focused on raising taxes on the wealthy to secure the future of Social Security, but that plan faces significant political resistance and could be difficult to implement. [Biden and Trump’s] proposals, Trump's approach could offer a more dynamic solution, leveraging economic growth to ensure the sustainability of Social Security. By fostering a stronger economy, its policies could provide the resources needed to maintain and even expand Social Security benefits. »

Wright also stressed that Trump should hammer home the possible outcomes of Biden's Social Security plans. However, “well-intentioned,” Wright says, “Biden's plan to raise taxes on high earners aims for direct funding but could face obstacles in Congress, potentially delaying much-needed reforms.”

Still, as attractive as it may be to boost the economy — a key issue for many voters — Trump faces a blockage within his own party, Desloge points out.

In a fiscal 2025 budget proposal, Republicans on the House Budget Committee called for the creation of a budget committee that would cut spending on welfare and health care programs for future generations, including by increasing the retirement age for future retirees.

Desloge said Trump was going out of his way “not to take a consistent position on rights” to avoid having to take a hard line with either the electorate or his own party, which could trip him up in the months to come.

“He is caught between a long-term conservative push for welfare reform and the Republican Party's growing reliance on the votes of older, working-class voters who rely on Social Security for their livelihoods,” he said. he told Newsweek.

Trump's apparent insistence on not taking a clear stance on Social Security could backfire. A Newsweek poll of 1,000 registered voters in February responded to a statement asking if they were concerned about the Republican Party's plans to provide tax breaks to wealthy individuals and large corporations, which would lead to cuts in Social Security and Medicare. The study found that 61 percent of Republicans surveyed indicated they were either somewhat or very worried — a demographic that Trump will need to fully embrace if he wants to be in office next year.

What happens next?

No matter who occupies the White House in November, Justin Buchler, an associate professor of political science at Case Western Reserve University, said the solution to the Social Security crisis will depend on who is leading Congress at that time. . “Neither Biden nor Trump have any real plans. Biden is unlikely to cut spending in any way, and the effect that will have on the fund's solvency will depend on what gadget he chooses for a patch in the short term,” Buchler told Newsweek.

“Trump has no plans as such, and if you asked him what COLA is, he would tell you something about Coke or Pepsi.”

“Neither could do anything without Congress anyway, and any plan from a Republican Congress would be different from a plan from a Democratic Congress,” he added. “Neither plan would have a long-term solution, but a Republican plan would be less generous to retirees at lower costs, and a Democratic plan would be more generous to retirees at higher costs. Whichever you think is better , it's a question of your ideological point of view.

